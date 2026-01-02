Princess Charlotte's new coat is a 'royal rewind' of granny Diana's 80s version

The Prince and Princess of Wales' only daughter, Princess Charlotte, looked wonderful in a bespoke coat designed by Catherine Walker on Christmas Day 2025

Princess Charlotte and her grandmother, the late Princess Diana© Getty
It may feel like a distant memory to some now that we have our feet firmly in January 2026, but royal fans everywhere are still understandably reeling over Princess Charlotte's charming appearance in Sandringham at the Christmas Day church service. The-ten-year-old royal was the star of the show as she spoke to well-wishers on the day.

Pictured leaving St Mary Magdalene church on the royal Norfolk estate, her new bespoke Catherine Walker coat dress was a delightful masterclass in formal dressing. The butterscotch and mocha brown design was such a statement piece and had a standout regality about it. 

Princess Charlotte with siblings outside church in tan coat dress© Getty
Princess Charlotte looked lovely in her bespoke Catherine Walker coat on Christmas Day

As a fashion editor who has been specialising in royal style for over eight years, I was delighted to see her don this outerwear staple from one of her mother's go-to British designers. 

SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK - DECEMBER 25: Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2025 in Sandringham, Norfolk. attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2025 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© Samir Hussein/WireImage

Charlotte looked so chic alongside her family in Sandringham

The dazzling garment featured a chocolate brown velvet collar to match the pockets, buttons, and cuffs in the same hue. The midi length fully covered her outfit, and she expertly styled it with hazelnut brown tights and smart ballet pumps by Tory Burch, another brand loved by the Princess of Wales.

Princess Diana's coat

The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Barmouth in Wales, November 1982. She wears a suede beret by John Boyd and a coatdress by Arabella Pollen.© Getty Images

Princess Diana wore this camel coat dress by Arabella Pollen in 1982

The late Princess Diana, who is the mother of Prince William and Charlotte's grandmother, actually wore a hugely similar coat back in 1982. The former wife of King Charles donned a sophisticated and elegant camel and brown checked coat dress by Arabella Pollen on a visit to Wales that year.

Media Image© Getty Images

Diana's coat had the same butterscotch tone

I am astounded at how similar this style is to Charlotte's. Not only does it feature the same toffee-toned tint, but it also has brown buttons positioned down the front, as well as prominent cuffs and a statement neckline. Of course, there are some differences; Diana's coat had a delicate tartan print embossed on the fabric, and the shape of the collar is slightly different. But we think you'll agree, they look uncannily similar. Diana topped off her look with a smart beret, whereas Charlotte wore her mother's Jigsaw bow in her hair, fastening her pretty half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Charlotte dressing like Princess Diana 2025

Princess Charlotte in navy dress at night © Getty

Charlotte wore a velvet dress at Westminster Abbey

2025

This isn't the first time that Charlotte has stepped out in outfits that are reminiscent of her late grandmother's iconic wardrobe. At the Princess of Wales' Christmas carol concert on Friday 5 December, Charlotte stole the show in her adorable, Victorian-style dress in a bold, eye-catching navy blue. The velvet style had a pretty collar, which was designed in contrasting white and featured a bow and intricate embroidered detail.

Princess Diana at Trooping of the Colour in 1984© Shutterstock

Princess Diana at Trooping of the Colour in 1984

Prince William's mother was the talk of Trooping the Colour in 1984 when she stepped out whilst pregnant with Prince Harry in a pastel blue Jan Van Velden maternity dress, which featured a statement rectangular collar - just like Charlotte's bespoke frock.

kate middleton at trooping with daughter charlotte© Getty Images

Charlotte wore a sailor style dress in 2024

2024

At Trooping the Colour 2024, the Princess of Wales made her first public appearance since her health diagnosis was revealed, wearing an upcycled Jenny Packham dress she had worn previously. Getting in on the nautical action was Princess Charlotte, wearing navy blue once again, in the form of a sailor-style dress that featured a striking white trim and had a traditional collar, adding a timeless touch to her look.

Diana wearing a nautical dress alongside the then Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth in 1981© Getty

Diana wearing a nautical dress alongside the then Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth in 1981

In 1981, Diana posed with the then Prince Charles after the Privy Council sanctioned her and the royal's wedding, wearing a navy blue dress in the same cut with a statement ribbon, only Diana's was red, not blue.

Why is Princess Charlotte's style so popular?

The Princess of Wales looked happy to see Princess Charlotte© Getty

Princess Charlotte is fast becoming a fashion icon

"Princess Charlotte has become something of a fashion icon for timeless, heritage-inspired, storybook Christmas dressing," Charlotte Kewley, baby and children's fashion stylist, tells HELLO!. "Her outfits are always beautiful and avoid any obvious trends, but it's the thoughtful details that make her look - the neatly tied hair bow, velvet collars, patent Mary Janes, and the classic wool coat."

princess kate leaning down to talk to charlotte and louis© Getty

The talented professional, who goes by 'The Little Stylist' on Instagram, added: "At a time when many children aspire to look older than their years, it's refreshing and lovely to see a ten-year-old girl looking her age! Not overly mature, not too casual. And never dressed in anything synthetic," she explained.

