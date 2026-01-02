Princess Charlotte's new coat is a 'royal rewind' of granny Diana's 80s version

It may feel like a distant memory to some now that we have our feet firmly in January 2026, but royal fans everywhere are still understandably reeling over Princess Charlotte's charming appearance in Sandringham at the Christmas Day church service. The-ten-year-old royal was the star of the show as she spoke to well-wishers on the day.

Pictured leaving St Mary Magdalene church on the royal Norfolk estate, her new bespoke Catherine Walker coat dress was a delightful masterclass in formal dressing. The butterscotch and mocha brown design was such a statement piece and had a standout regality about it.

© Getty Princess Charlotte looked lovely in her bespoke Catherine Walker coat on Christmas Day

As a fashion editor who has been specialising in royal style for over eight years, I was delighted to see her don this outerwear staple from one of her mother's go-to British designers.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Charlotte looked so chic alongside her family in Sandringham The dazzling garment featured a chocolate brown velvet collar to match the pockets, buttons, and cuffs in the same hue. The midi length fully covered her outfit, and she expertly styled it with hazelnut brown tights and smart ballet pumps by Tory Burch, another brand loved by the Princess of Wales.



Princess Diana's coat

© Getty Images Princess Diana wore this camel coat dress by Arabella Pollen in 1982 The late Princess Diana, who is the mother of Prince William and Charlotte's grandmother, actually wore a hugely similar coat back in 1982. The former wife of King Charles donned a sophisticated and elegant camel and brown checked coat dress by Arabella Pollen on a visit to Wales that year.

© Getty Images Diana's coat had the same butterscotch tone I am astounded at how similar this style is to Charlotte's. Not only does it feature the same toffee-toned tint, but it also has brown buttons positioned down the front, as well as prominent cuffs and a statement neckline. Of course, there are some differences; Diana's coat had a delicate tartan print embossed on the fabric, and the shape of the collar is slightly different. But we think you'll agree, they look uncannily similar. Diana topped off her look with a smart beret, whereas Charlotte wore her mother's Jigsaw bow in her hair, fastening her pretty half-up, half-down hairstyle.



Charlotte dressing like Princess Diana 2025

© Getty Charlotte wore a velvet dress at Westminster Abbey 2025 This isn't the first time that Charlotte has stepped out in outfits that are reminiscent of her late grandmother's iconic wardrobe. At the Princess of Wales' Christmas carol concert on Friday 5 December, Charlotte stole the show in her adorable, Victorian-style dress in a bold, eye-catching navy blue. The velvet style had a pretty collar, which was designed in contrasting white and featured a bow and intricate embroidered detail.

© Shutterstock Princess Diana at Trooping of the Colour in 1984 Prince William's mother was the talk of Trooping the Colour in 1984 when she stepped out whilst pregnant with Prince Harry in a pastel blue Jan Van Velden maternity dress, which featured a statement rectangular collar - just like Charlotte's bespoke frock.



© Getty Images Charlotte wore a sailor style dress in 2024 2024 At Trooping the Colour 2024, the Princess of Wales made her first public appearance since her health diagnosis was revealed, wearing an upcycled Jenny Packham dress she had worn previously. Getting in on the nautical action was Princess Charlotte, wearing navy blue once again, in the form of a sailor-style dress that featured a striking white trim and had a traditional collar, adding a timeless touch to her look.

© Getty Diana wearing a nautical dress alongside the then Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth in 1981 In 1981, Diana posed with the then Prince Charles after the Privy Council sanctioned her and the royal's wedding, wearing a navy blue dress in the same cut with a statement ribbon, only Diana's was red, not blue.

Why is Princess Charlotte's style so popular?

© Getty Princess Charlotte is fast becoming a fashion icon "Princess Charlotte has become something of a fashion icon for timeless, heritage-inspired, storybook Christmas dressing," Charlotte Kewley, baby and children's fashion stylist, tells HELLO!. "Her outfits are always beautiful and avoid any obvious trends, but it's the thoughtful details that make her look - the neatly tied hair bow, velvet collars, patent Mary Janes, and the classic wool coat."

