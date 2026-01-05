Princess Kate's 2026 fashion 'must-have' uncovered

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has always loved timeless, tailored separates

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales wears pearl earrings and a white blazer with orange blouse© Samir Hussein/WireImage
The Princess of Wales has a busy calendar brimming with royal engagements, and knowing what to wear is a carefully curated process. Although 2025 saw the departure of her long-time style confidante, Natasha Archer, Kate appeared to take this in her stride and came into her own in the style stakes, choosing more authoritative looks and sporting a collection of custom-made items.

As a fashion editor who has specialised in royal style for over eight years, I've noticed a definite shift in the wife of Prince William's wardrobe choices last year. Sustainability appears to have been at the forefront of her mind; she's repeated a vast array of her outfits, sporting a capsule wardrobe and saving her newest, bespoke pieces for standout events like banquets and award ceremonies.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales wears a red blazer in Sittingbourne, England. © Getty Images
Princess Kate is a longtime fan of the blazer
Princess of Wales attends the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core at the Copper Box Arena on October 13, 2022 in London, England. Since it's launch, in 2012 by the Royal Foundation in response to the London riots and to contribute to the legacy ideals of the 2012 London Olympic and Paralympic Games, Coach Core has supported over 750 disadvantaged young people onto community sports coaching apprenticeships. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Max Mumby/Indigo

Kate knows a blazer is a fail-safe fashion bet

That being said, one item that has been a constant contender is the humble blazer, and Kate has worn a plethora of the tailored pieces in a variety of tones. The brunette royal knows the impact a blazer has, and I have a hunch that the statement piece will feature in her 2026 wardrobe too, as it's a fail-safe, timeless style bet.

Why is a blazer so timeless?

Catherine in navy suit and white ruffle blouse© Getty

The mighty blazer streamlines any ensemble

The mighty blazer can be worn with pretty much anything, and what's more, it can easily elevate most separates, giving your overall ensemble an air of quintessential elegance. Introduced into the world of fashion in the 1860s, the blazer was seen more as a sporting item. 

Iconic designer Coco Chanel adapted the blazer for women in the 1920s, which eventually, over time, evolved into the 'power suit', which was further embraced in the 80s. Fast forward to today, and the blazer has now become the bridge between casual and formal wear; it's never really left our wardrobes.

How to style a blazer

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during their visit to the newly renovated gardens Natural History Museum on September 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)© GC Images

A blazer gives an instant smart aesthetic to any look

If you're tired of the standard 'jeans and T-shirt' uniform, adding a blazer and ballet pumps will give the classic combo a chic makeover. If you have a desire to look authoritative in that important work meeting, choosing to wear a blazer over a dress gives a quick, streamlined, and professional stance in seconds.

Matilda Stanley, Stylist and Fashion Editor, agrees, telling HELLO!: "Never underestimate the styling power of a well-cut blazer. A fitted cover-up can add an instant smart aesthetic to just about any outfit, and if I'm ever stressing about what to wear to an event, I find that a simple jacket and denim combination is often what saves the day," she quips.

Kate's best blazers of 2025

Princess of Wales holding cup of tea and wearing blazer and striped shirt© Getty Images

Kate's Blazé Milano blazer was so chic

In July, the Princess delighted staff and patients as she paid a visit to Colchester Hospital and showcased her elite styling credentials, sporting a preppy Blazé Milano pinstripe blazer, which she expertly layered over a Ralph Lauren cotton shirt, brown trousers, and her go-to Veja Esplar trainers. This look is the epitome of casual smart, led by the blazer.

Kate Middleton tulle skirt© Samir Hussein/WireImage

The royal stunned in Dior

Also that month, Kate made her Dior debut at the formal welcome for the French state visit. Fashion fans all over the world were transfixed by her foray into haute couture as she combined this stunning blush pink Dior blazer with an ethereal tutu skirt. She amped the look up further with an enchanting bespoke hat by Jess Collett and jewellery from the royal vault.

Kate, wearing an outfit by Dior, a French fashion house, for a French State Visit, was a masterclass in 'soft power,' due to the fact it was a diplomatic nod to her guests, mirroring the late Queen Elizabeth II's strategy of honouring visiting nations through her wardrobe choices.  

Princess Kate looks stunning in all white© Getty Images

Kate's Self Portrait dress featured a short sleeved blazer

Longtime tennis fan Kate, who is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, attended both the Wimbledon women's and men's finals in 2025. As she took her place in the Royal Box, she was pictured in a custom-made, Self Portrait dress featuring a short-sleeved blazer with a waist-defining belt, which was weather-appropriate and directional.

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiling in grey check suit© UK Press via Getty Images

Royal fans loved Kate's Bella Freud suit

In September, Kate wore a glorious Bella Freud suit when she headed to a textile mill. The sleek two-piece was the perfect workwear staple, and the heritage print gave a modern kick to the royally-loved 'Sloane Ranger' look. Pairing the blazer with a simple, crew-neck T-shirt was a style masterclass, showing how a blazer can elevate casual counterparts. 

princess kate walking in green trouser suit © Alamy Stock Photo

The princess rewore her Victoria Beckham blazer twice in 2025

Flying the flag for British fashion in October, Kate recycled her Victoria Beckham olive green suit, which was later renamed the 'Katherine' by the high-end brand founded by the former Spice Girl. This statement colour packed a powerful punch and ensured she stood out from the crowd in a subtle way.  

