Pippa Middleton's 'Cloud Dancer' dress is the ideal party look for sister Princess Kate's birthday

Pippa Middleton is primarily known for being the Princess of Wales' younger sister and also for having a high-end wardrobe that mirrors her royal sibling. As a fashion editor who specialises in royal style, I always like to delve into the archives; style throwbacks often set the tone and particularly if they are classic, often look as if they belong in the current year.

A case in point is this beautiful, frilled dress that mother-of-three Pippa wore back in 2017. The striking brunette, who is married to hedge fund manager James Matthews, headed to Wimbledon that year with her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, as well as her younger brother James. Taking their seats in the Royal Box, the foursome processed to watch the coveted Men's Singles Final.

© GC Images Pippa wore this white ruffled dress in 2017 Pippa chose this dress by Weekend MaxMara for the tennis festivities, and it's such a fashion keeper. This is because it is of the full-length variety and features a tiered shape with ruffles and detailing across the bodice. The tiny appliqué flowers embossed on the fabric gave it a slightly bohemian stance, coupled with the layered swaths of fabric.

© GC Images Pippa's dress was by Weekend MaxMara I noticed that the base of the dress was a fresh, slightly off-white shade. This tone is hugely talked about right now due to the fact that it has recently been crowned Pantone's Colour of the Year 2026, and it's been coined 'Cloud Dancer'.



© GC Images Pippa's dress nods to the 'Cloud Dancer' trend Pantone described on Instagram last month that the chosen shade was "A lofty white neutral whose aerated presence acts as a whisper of calm and peace in a noisy world. PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer symbolises a calming influence in a society rediscovering the value of quiet reflection." The brand further revealed it was "a billowy white imbued with serenity, it invites true relaxation and focus, allowing the mind to wander and creativity to breathe."



Who is Pantone?

© @pantone Pantone announced 'Cloud Dancer' as the 2026 Colour of the Year in December Pantone is widely regarded as the global experts in all things colour. The US-based brand has a colour match system that is a 'universal language' for colour consistency. Each year, the brand does an extensive, deep dive into what everyone is obsessed with - from fashion to art and technology - and picks a colour they feel reflects that. Once the announcement is made, you will see the said colour everywhere, from outfits in shop windows to in your local Ikea as a huge home furnishing trend. Last year, it was 'Mocha Mousse', which is why chocolate-toned shades were hugely embraced. As a fashion editor, I find it fascinating and always look forward to what the new 'It' shade will be.

Pippa's party dress

© GC Images This dress is ideal for a party Pippa's dress in this tone makes it an up-to-date number for 2026, and the coquettish ruffles and delicate ruching give it a playful kick, which is just what a party dress needs. Although a summery style, this could easily be worn to an indoor occasion in the winter, such as a birthday celebration. I would style a dress like this with simple nude heels and some sort of punchy clutch bag in a bold colour to elevate the look in a modern way. Because of the ruffles, a variety of jewellery isn't needed; statement styles would clash with the frivolity. Simple gold pieces are best.

