Pippa Middleton and sister Kate's matching blue blazer moment no one realised

Pippa Middleton and her very famous sister, the Princess of Wales, are so similar, aren't they? Both are beautiful, similar in age (there's a two-year gap) and they also dress like one another. They both enjoy dress coats, well-fitting jeans and of course, the heritage look.

WATCH: Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton define #sistergoals

Check out this picture of Kate in 2023 when the royal went to the SportsAid mental fitness workshop at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre.

The event marked World Mental Health Day and Kate looked beautiful in jeans, a simple white top and an eye-popping royal blue blazer by Zara. It looked magnificent with the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's hair, too.

© Getty The Princess of Wales attended a SportsAid mental fitness workshop in Marlow to mark World Mental Health Day in 2023

We thought we had seen Pippa rocking something similar, and we were right! Back in 2011, the mother-of-three departed the Goring Hotel the morning after William and Kate's wedding alongside her mother Carole, father Michael and brother James. Pippa wore an almost identical blazer which was very like her sister's. She teamed it with snazzy white jeans and a grey handbag, and added cute ballet flats.

© Getty Pippa Middleton wore a similar blazer in 2011

We wonder whether Kate was inspired by her sister's look when purchasing her standout Zara jacket all those years later?

Sister style

The Middleton sisters have shared everything from a flat together, to nights out, so it only makes sense that Pippa and Kate also occasionally share a wardrobe too.

Back in 2018, Kate looked so glamorous in this sky blue coat during a visit to Sweden and Norway.

© Getty Princess Kate in her brown fluffy hat in 2018

We loved her chocolate brown hat and gloves, and it turns out her sister wore a similar style in 2013.

© Getty Pippa Middleton wore Kate's hat before she did in 2013

Looking beautiful at the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, Pippa wore the same hat with a glorious mustard-toned coat - and her fur headgear finished off her look a treat.

Auntie Kate and Pippa

Pippa and Kate's brother, James Middleton, recently revealed in the The Telegraph that his sisters dote on his son, Inigo, and how close his family are.

"We'll often stop at my parents' house for tea or supper," he revealed. "My sisters and I are all within 30 minutes' drive, so there is often an aunt or a cousin passing through, too. "The cousins all play their role in looking after Inigo – there's seven of them altogether at the moment. I think they're all impressed at how much of a mess Inigo can make. But there's lots of laughter and giggles about."