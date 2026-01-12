Duchess Sophie just finessed the quickest shoe change – into £160 trainers

It's no secret that the British royal family is a sporty bunch, and the Duchess of Edinburgh carried the baton for athletic royals on 12 January as she stepped out on a solo outing. Duchess Sophie, 60, visited England Hockey at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, where she took part in a training session with the team's goalkeeper, Miriam Pritchard.

For her sporty display, the Duchess finessed the quickest shoe change. Upon arrival at the centre, Prince Edward's wife donned a pair of heeled ankle boots made from black suede and featuring a rounded toe. She speedily changed into a pair of trainers so she could really show off her skills, opting for the £160 'Ultraboost 5' style by Adidas, which featured cushioned soles and splashes of pink for a feminine finish.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess was in fits of giggles as she enjoyed a spot of hockey Elsewhere in her look, Sophie opted for slim-fit black trousers, a roll-neck jumper, a black blazer, and, upon arrival, a plaid scarf. She proved that trainers can be styled with more formal pieces to dress them down.

While you may not rock your kicks with a business suit every day, Gabrielle Mai, a global fashion stylist with seven years of experience in the industry, has shared her tips for using sporty shoes to make any look more casual - and more comfortable. © Getty Sophie wore heeled boots before playing hockey "Keep the tailoring sharp. The contrast works because the suit remains clean-lined and structured; trainers look intentional when paired with precise tailoring rather than oversized or sloppy silhouettes. Stick to a tight colour palette. Monochrome or near-monochrome outfits allow trainers to blend seamlessly rather than disrupt the look, keeping it polished instead of casual. Choose refined trainers. Minimal, low-profile styles in neutral tones elevate the outfit and avoid tipping into athleisure territory. Let one element relax the look. Here, trainers soften the formality while everything else stays classic; too many casual pieces dilute the effect. Confidence is key. Dressing down tailoring works best when worn with ease; it should feel purposeful, not like a compromise."

Sophie's winter staple View post on Instagram Sophie's outing to England Hockey comes just days after she paid The Lighthouse, a community hub in Woking, a visit ahead of their relocation. For this outing, she wore not trainers but a pair of suede tan boots by Penelope Chilvers, which worked perfectly with her Isabel Marant 'Oskan Moon Shoulder Bag in Cognac' and belted jacket from Bally.