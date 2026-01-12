Duchess Sophie just finessed the quickest shoe change – into £160 trainers

Prince Edward's wife, the Duchess of Edinburgh, put her hockey skills on full display as she visited Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow,

It's no secret that the British royal family is a sporty bunch, and the Duchess of Edinburgh carried the baton for athletic royals on 12 January as she stepped out on a solo outing. Duchess Sophie, 60, visited England Hockey at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, where she took part in a training session with the team's goalkeeper, Miriam Pritchard. 

For her sporty display, the Duchess finessed the quickest shoe change. Upon arrival at the centre, Prince Edward's wife donned a pair of heeled ankle boots made from black suede and featuring a rounded toe. She speedily changed into a pair of trainers so she could really show off her skills, opting for the £160 'Ultraboost 5' style by Adidas, which featured cushioned soles and splashes of pink for a feminine finish. 

Duchess Sophie laughing playing hockey© PA Images via Getty Images
The Duchess was in fits of giggles as she enjoyed a spot of hockey

Elsewhere in her look, Sophie opted for slim-fit black trousers, a roll-neck jumper, a black blazer, and, upon arrival, a plaid scarf. She proved that trainers can be styled with more formal pieces to dress them down.

While you may not rock your kicks with a business suit every day, Gabrielle Mai, a global fashion stylist with seven years of experience in the industry, has shared her tips for using sporty shoes to make any look more casual - and more comfortable.

Sophie standing in all black arms crossed with checked scarf© Getty
Sophie wore heeled boots before playing hockey
  1. "Keep the tailoring sharp. The contrast works because the suit remains clean-lined and structured; trainers look intentional when paired with precise tailoring rather than oversized or sloppy silhouettes.
  2. Stick to a tight colour palette. Monochrome or near-monochrome outfits allow trainers to blend seamlessly rather than disrupt the look, keeping it polished instead of casual.
  3. Choose refined trainers. Minimal, low-profile styles in neutral tones elevate the outfit and avoid tipping into athleisure territory.
  4. Let one element relax the look. Here, trainers soften the formality while everything else stays classic; too many casual pieces dilute the effect.
  5. Confidence is key. Dressing down tailoring works best when worn with ease; it should feel purposeful, not like a compromise."
Sophie's winter staple

Sophie's outing to England Hockey comes just days after she paid The Lighthouse, a community hub in Woking, a visit ahead of their relocation. For this outing, she wore not trainers but a pair of suede tan boots by Penelope Chilvers, which worked perfectly with her Isabel Marant 'Oskan Moon Shoulder Bag in Cognac' and belted jacket from Bally.

The Duchess of Edinburgh in oatmeal coat and tan boots and hat© Getty
The Duchess of Edinburgh teamed a Jane Taylor hat with coordinating boots

Her winter boots are a staple of her 2026 wardrobe already, as she sported them while stepping out on 4 January 2025 with her husband, plus King Charles and Queen Camilla, for a Sunday church service at Sandringham.

