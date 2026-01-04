King Charles is all smiles for first outing since royal family Christmas

King Charles was all smiles on Sunday, 4 January 2026, as he stepped out to attend a church service with Queen Camilla at Sandringham. The monarch, 77, donned a smart brown coat to brave the winter chill in Norfolk, where temperatures have dropped to -1 degree Celsius this weekend. Despite the cold, the King appeared in high spirits, pausing for an extra minute to share a laugh with Revd Canon Dr Paul Williams, a familiar face to the monarch during his winter stays at Sandringham.
Queen Camilla, 78, looked effortlessly chic for the occasion, accompanying her husband in a cream coat dress, suede knee-high boots, and a fur-trim hat. The outing marks their first of 2026 and is the first time they have been spotted in public since attending the same St Mary Magdalene church for the annual Christmas Day service and walkabout.
Charles led the walkabout, alongside Camilla, who was joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The royal children were a hit with members of the public who interacted with the trio before getting selfies and offering them Christmas gifts.
Sources who witnessed the walkabout told HELLO! that Charlotte happily smiled and posed for selfies with the crowds who had gathered to celebrate Christmas Day with the royals. "She is such a little star," they said.
The Christmas celebrations are over for 2025, and King Charles looks to the year ahead. To see all the best photos from his first outing of 2026, keep scrolling.