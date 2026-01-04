King Charles is all smiles for first outing since royal family Christmas

King Charles was seen heading to a Sunday church service at Sandringham with Queen Camilla – their first outing since Christmas

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the Sunday morning church service at St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham, Norfolk© Alamy Live News.
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
6 minutes ago
Share this:

King Charles was all smiles on Sunday, 4 January 2026, as he stepped out to attend a church service with Queen Camilla at Sandringham. The monarch, 77, donned a smart brown coat to brave the winter chill in Norfolk, where temperatures have dropped to -1 degree Celsius this weekend. Despite the cold, the King appeared in high spirits, pausing for an extra minute to share a laugh with Revd Canon Dr Paul Williams, a familiar face to the monarch during his winter stays at Sandringham.

Queen Camilla, 78, looked effortlessly chic for the occasion, accompanying her husband in a cream coat dress, suede knee-high boots, and a fur-trim hat. The outing marks their first of 2026 and is the first time they have been spotted in public since attending the same St Mary Magdalene church for the annual Christmas Day service and walkabout

Charles led the walkabout, alongside Camilla, who was joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The royal children were a hit with members of the public who interacted with the trio before getting selfies and offering them Christmas gifts. 

Sources who witnessed the walkabout told HELLO! that Charlotte happily smiled and posed for selfies with the crowds who had gathered to celebrate Christmas Day with the royals. "She is such a little star," they said.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Prince George wishes crowds a merry Christmas as he joins royals at Christmas Day church service

The Christmas celebrations are over for 2025, and King Charles looks to the year ahead. To see all the best photos from his first outing of 2026, keep scrolling.

King Charles III is greeted by Revd Canon Dr Paul Williams as he arrives to attend the Sunday morning church service at St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham, Norfolk.© Alamy Live News.

The royal couple arrives

Upon arrival, King Charles led the way, greeting Revd Canon Dr Paul Williams with a warm handshake. It was a beautiful day in Norfolk, with the winter sun beaming down.

Queen Camilla smiling outside in white coatdress© Alamy Live News.

Beaming smile from Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla showed that she's taking positive energy into the coming year as she stepped out and smiled brightly at onlookers. Her off-white coat dress was perfect for the occasion as it seemed to be made from wool, a fabric which contains crimped fibres that trap air and keep body heat in. The shining star of her look was a quilted Chanel flag bag.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla walking to church with lady taking photo of them© Alamy Live News.

Time for your close-up

It seemed word travelled fast that the King would be attending church on Sunday. Locals gathered to get a quick glimpse of the monarch before he headed inside, with one lady taking out her phone to capture the moment on camera.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla walking to church with members of public looking on© Alamy Live News.

Tickled pink

We'd love to know what was said between King Charles and the well-wishers as he seemed to be quite amused by the interaction as he looked over his shoulder and laughed.



Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More