Duchess Sophie oozes luxury in sumptuous knee-high boots – and largest hat of the season

The Duchess of Edinburgh was the epitome of understated chic on Sunday as she stepped out for Sunday morning mass at Sandringham. Spotted on her way to St Mary Magdalene Church on the royal estate in Norfolk, Duchess Sophie, 60, donned a gorgeous neutral ensemble as she waved to well-wishers alongside her husband, Prince Edward.

The royal donned a sophisticated oatmeal-hued wool coat with a tie waist belt, crossover collared neckline, and shin-grazing length. It was paired with the most elegant pair of camel suede knee-high boots with a block heel and softly pointed toe.

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended the Sunday morning church service at St Mary Magdalene church The boots perfectly matched her hat, which was Jane Taylor's 'Maria' fedora hat, complete with ribbon bows – the largest hat we have seen Sophie wear all season. The complementary hue of the shoes and boots tied in perfectly with the paisley printed dress, which peeked out from beneath the coat – a perfect winter ensemble. The felt hat not only made a visual statement, but the fabric is perfect for winter. Felt is made from matted wool fibres that trap air in tiny pockets, creating natural insulation in how it holds body heat in. The same goes for Sophie's wool coat and her suede boots.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh teamed a Jane Taylor hat with coordinating boots Also in attendance at the Sandringham post-Christmas church service was King Charles, as well as Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as Sophie and Edward's nephew, Peter Phillips and his fiancée, Harriet Sperling.

Sophie's Christmas Day look © Getty Images Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attended the Christmas Morning Service at St Mary Magdalene Church The outing marked the first royal sighting since many members of the family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, stepped out at the same church for the annual Christmas Day service and walkabout. For this occasion, Sophie traded her neutral tones for something richer as she sported a houndstooth coat with aubergine detailing – the 'Carlisle Checked Houndstooth Tweed Coat' by Suzannah London, according to Royal British Fashion on Instagram.

© UK Press via Getty Images Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, looked stylish in burgundy Keeping with the purple theme, Sophie added the 'Houndstooth Tweed Checked Halo' hat from Suzannah London's collection with Jane Taylor, which worked well with her burgundy 'Ixia 80' pumps by Jimmy Choo and Sophie Habsburg 'Lunatic Clutch in Bordeaux Caviar'.