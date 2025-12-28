Duchess Sophie oozes luxury in sumptuous knee-high boots – and largest hat of the season

The royal donned a sophisticated oatmeal-hued wool coat with a tie waist belt, crossover collared neckline, and shin-grazing length. It was paired with the most elegant pair of camel suede knee-high boots with a block heel and softly pointed toe.
The boots perfectly matched her hat, which was Jane Taylor's 'Maria' fedora hat, complete with ribbon bows – the largest hat we have seen Sophie wear all season. The complementary hue of the shoes and boots tied in perfectly with the paisley printed dress, which peeked out from beneath the coat – a perfect winter ensemble.
The felt hat not only made a visual statement, but the fabric is perfect for winter. Felt is made from matted wool fibres that trap air in tiny pockets, creating natural insulation in how it holds body heat in. The same goes for Sophie's wool coat and her suede boots.
Keeping with the purple theme, Sophie added the 'Houndstooth Tweed Checked Halo' hat from Suzannah London's collection with Jane Taylor, which worked well with her burgundy 'Ixia 80' pumps by Jimmy Choo and Sophie Habsburg 'Lunatic Clutch in Bordeaux Caviar'.
A festive style switch-up
Though we often associate colours like red and green with festive dressing, Sophie proved that purple is an unexpected but glamorous addition to a winter wardrobe.
"Deep purple is the ultimate autumn colour, but you don't need to eliminate lighter hues," fashion stylist and colour expert Constance Richardson, told us. "I use purple to help clients lean into their individuality, deeper, richer purples like aubergine for power and lilac for playfulness. It's confidence without shouting."