Duchess Sophie oozes luxury in sumptuous knee-high boots – and largest hat of the season

The Duchess of Edinburgh joined Prince Edward, Princess Anne, and King Charles at St Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham for Sunday mass

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh clapping in red printed dress© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Edinburgh was the epitome of understated chic on Sunday as she stepped out for Sunday morning mass at Sandringham. Spotted on her way to St Mary Magdalene Church on the royal estate in Norfolk, Duchess Sophie, 60, donned a gorgeous neutral ensemble as she waved to well-wishers alongside her husband, Prince Edward.

The royal donned a sophisticated oatmeal-hued wool coat with a tie waist belt, crossover collared neckline, and shin-grazing length. It was paired with the most elegant pair of camel suede knee-high boots with a block heel and softly pointed toe. 

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh waving in tan coats© Getty
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended the Sunday morning church service at St Mary Magdalene church

The boots perfectly matched her hat, which was Jane Taylor's 'Maria' fedora hat, complete with ribbon bows – the largest hat we have seen Sophie wear all season. The complementary hue of the shoes and boots tied in perfectly with the paisley printed dress, which peeked out from beneath the coat – a perfect winter ensemble. 

The felt hat not only made a visual statement, but the fabric is perfect for winter. Felt is made from matted wool fibres that trap air in tiny pockets, creating natural insulation in how it holds body heat in. The same goes for Sophie's wool coat and her suede boots.

The Duchess of Edinburgh in oatmeal coat and tan boots and hat© Getty
The Duchess of Edinburgh teamed a Jane Taylor hat with coordinating boots

Also in attendance at the Sandringham post-Christmas church service was King Charles, as well as Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as Sophie and Edward's nephew, Peter Phillips and his fiancée, Harriet Sperling

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Duchess Sophie's most iconic fashion moments

Sophie's Christmas Day look

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in houndstooth coat holding flowers© Getty Images
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attended the Christmas Morning Service at St Mary Magdalene Church

The outing marked the first royal sighting since many members of the family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, stepped out at the same church for the annual Christmas Day service and walkabout. For this occasion, Sophie traded her neutral tones for something richer as she sported a houndstooth coat with aubergine detailing – the 'Carlisle Checked Houndstooth Tweed Coat' by Suzannah London, according to Royal British Fashion on Instagram.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, looked stylish in burgundy© UK Press via Getty Images
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, looked stylish in burgundy

Keeping with the purple theme, Sophie added the 'Houndstooth Tweed Checked Halo' hat from Suzannah London's collection with Jane Taylor, which worked well with her burgundy 'Ixia 80' pumps by Jimmy Choo and Sophie Habsburg 'Lunatic Clutch in Bordeaux Caviar'.

A festive style switch-up

Though we often associate colours like red and green with festive dressing, Sophie proved that purple is an unexpected but glamorous addition to a winter wardrobe. 

James, Sophie and Lady Louise walking to church on Christmas Day© Alamy Live News
Sophie was seen with her children Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex

"Deep purple is the ultimate autumn colour, but you don't need to eliminate lighter hues," fashion stylist and colour expert Constance Richardson, told us. "I use purple to help clients lean into their individuality, deeper, richer purples like aubergine for power and lilac for playfulness. It's confidence without shouting."

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More