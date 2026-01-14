Queen Mary just made businesswear cool - with a £3k handbag

Queen Mary of Denmark has donned her first business suit of 2026 – but made it feel youthful and chic in her own way. The wife of King Frederik headed out for a visit to the Heart Association in Denmark, of which she has been a patron since 2005, and opted for an ensemble by the luxury high street brand, Massimo Dutti.
According to Royal Fashion Police on Instagram, Mary wore the brand's '100 per cent Wool Flannel Blazer in Green', which featured a double-breasted silhouette, and paired it with the matching wide-leg trousers. She previously wore this set in 2022 while attending the Verdenstimen Live 2022, the Danish educational event at Copenhagen City Hall.
For her outing to the Heart Association, she paired the suit with the 'Fiona 90 Stretch-Knit Ankle Boots in Black' by Gianvito Rossi and a roll-neck jumper. Taking the look from standard businesswear to the next level was her incredible handbag. She opted for the 'Bottega Veneta Campana Hobo Bag in Black', which retails for £3,460 and is made from luxurious intrecciato leather.
The woven style of Bottega bags has proved a hit with not just the Danish royal, but also the style set of celebrity circles. Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and Julianne Moore all made the bag a staple of their street style in recent years.
How to elevate a business suit like Queen Mary
When it comes to taking style tips from a royal, Queen Mary exemplifies how to elevate a standard workwear look into something stylish and individual with a statement bag. Angela Kyte, a stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, has shared her tips for recreating this style choice…
- "Choose texture over logos: A bag in supple leather, suede or woven finishes instantly softens sharp tailoring and adds quiet luxury without overpowering the look.
- Play with proportion: Slightly oversized or sculptural shapes bring modernity to classic suits, making business wear feel styled rather than strictly corporate.
- Keep the palette intentional: Matching the bag to your outfit’s colour family or opting for deep neutrals like chocolate, oxblood or black, creates a polished, cohesive finish that feels effortless and confident."
Queen Mary's suits
