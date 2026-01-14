Queen Mary just made businesswear cool - with a £3k handbag

Queen Mary of Denmark has donned her first business suit of 2026 – but made it feel youthful and chic in her own way. The wife of King Frederik headed out for a visit to the Heart Association in Denmark, of which she has been a patron since 2005, and opted for an ensemble by the luxury high street brand, Massimo Dutti.

According to Royal Fashion Police on Instagram, Mary wore the brand's '100 per cent Wool Flannel Blazer in Green', which featured a double-breasted silhouette, and paired it with the matching wide-leg trousers. She previously wore this set in 2022 while attending the Verdenstimen Live 2022, the Danish educational event at Copenhagen City Hall.

© Kongehuset Queen Mary's suit was styled with a Bottega Veneta bag

For her outing to the Heart Association, she paired the suit with the 'Fiona 90 Stretch-Knit Ankle Boots in Black' by Gianvito Rossi and a roll-neck jumper. Taking the look from standard businesswear to the next level was her incredible handbag. She opted for the 'Bottega Veneta Campana Hobo Bag in Black', which retails for £3,460 and is made from luxurious intrecciato leather.

© Kongehuset Queen Mary's suit was a recycled Massimo Dutti number

The woven style of Bottega bags has proved a hit with not just the Danish royal, but also the style set of celebrity circles. Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and Julianne Moore all made the bag a staple of their street style in recent years.

How to elevate a business suit like Queen Mary

When it comes to taking style tips from a royal, Queen Mary exemplifies how to elevate a standard workwear look into something stylish and individual with a statement bag. Angela Kyte, a stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, has shared her tips for recreating this style choice…

© Kongehuset Queen Mary elevated her suit with a £3k accessory

"Choose texture over logos: A bag in supple leather, suede or woven finishes instantly softens sharp tailoring and adds quiet luxury without overpowering the look. Play with proportion: Slightly oversized or sculptural shapes bring modernity to classic suits, making business wear feel styled rather than strictly corporate. Keep the palette intentional: Matching the bag to your outfit’s colour family or opting for deep neutrals like chocolate, oxblood or black, creates a polished, cohesive finish that feels effortless and confident."

Queen Mary's suits

Mary's Massimo Dutti green suit isn't the only workwear set in her wardrobe. Keep scrolling to see our top picks…

Pretty in pinstripes © Getty Queen Mary of Denmark arrives at Store Vega as she participates in the launch of the Community Survey 2025 with the Mary Foundation and TrygFonden on December 5, 2025 in Copenhagen, On 5 December 2025, Queen Mary was seen arriving at Store Vega as she participated in the launch of the Community Survey 2025 with the Mary Foundation and TrygFonden in Copenhagen. She opted for a pinstripe Dolce and Gabbana suit with a built-in belt that cinched the silhouette beautifully.

Fabulous in florals © Getty Images Queen Mary of Denmark attends the Bharti Kher Mythologies exhibition opening in a floral two-piece For her outing to the Bharti Kher Mythologies exhibition opening at Thorvaldsens Museum on 22 August 22 2025, Mary chose a beautiful black floral number by The Fold.

Beautiful in blue © Getty Queen Mary wowed in a blue suit On 9 April 2024, the royal participated in the Specialists' 20th anniversary at The National Museum of Denmark. For this, she wore a striking cobalt suit, another look from The Fold, with asymmetrical buttons that added visual interest.