Queen Mary channels Snow Queen in cinched gold gown

Queen Mary looked every bit the fairytale royal on 6 January as she joined King Frederik in arriving at Amalienborg Palace by carriage for the New Year's parade and levee for officers of the armed forces and emergency services.

The Australian-born Danish royal, 53, was spotted as she was escorted by the Life Guards Horse Squadron from Christiansborg Palace to Amalienborg Palace. She wore a dramatic cream coat, identified by Royal Fashion Police on Instagram as the 'Kido' coat by Joseph, which coordinated with the snow-covered setting, before stepping inside and removing her outerwear to reveal a glorious metallic gown.

Queen Mary rocks bespoke Teri Jon © Alamy Live News The royal couple King Frederik and Queen Mary held a New Year's party at Christiansborg Palace for officers and dignitaries Upon entering the palace, Mary dazzled in the floor-length 'Brocade Shirt Gown' by Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman, which featured gold detailing across the bodice and skirt, as well as the three-quarter-length sleeves. Her gown, which also boasted the most elegant high neckline, was teamed with white gloves for a classic, regal finish and a solid gold bangle.

© Alamy Live News Mary's dress was a bespoke piece from Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman Her hair, which was styled in a balletic bun, revealed Anne of Orange's earrings from the 1700s, and her makeup look featured bronzed skin and a subtly glossy lip. It's a look that Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with over 20 years of experience in the fashion industry, has high praise for.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Queen Mary's greatest looks

© Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima Queen Mary's gown featured intricate embroidery "This look works because the soft metallic embroidery is balanced with a classic, elongated silhouette, keeping the overall effect elegant and ceremonial rather than overpowering," she tells us. The stylist also offers us her tips for incorporating metallic detailing into your own evening look… "Use metallics as detailing, not the main fabric, to keep the look refined. Anchor shine with neutral base tones like ivory, stone, navy or black. Choose only one dominant metallic (gold, silver or champagne) to avoid visual clutter. Let structure and tailoring do the work; metallics shine best when the silhouette is clean and confident."

Queen Mary's New Year's wardrobe © Getty Images Queen Mary looked stunning in gold lace January has already been a busy month for Queen Mary, who has stepped out three times during the first week. On 1 January, she attended the New Year's Day banquet at Amalienborg. For the occasion, she chose another gold look comprised of a sheer lace top by Lasse Spangenberg, teamed with her go-to gold skirt by Jesper Hovring.

© Getty Images Queen Mary wore the heirloom Rose-Cut Diamond Bandeau Tiara The shining sartorial star was her Rose-Cut Diamond Bandeau Tiara, which incorporates diamonds that previously featured in a medieval-inspired belt owned by Princess Charlotte Amalie of Denmark.