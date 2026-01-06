Queen Mary rings in 2026 in velvet mermaid skirt

Queen Mary of Denmark has got off to a flying sartorial start in 2026. Having already made a dazzling appearance at the New Year banquet at Christian VII's Palace, the Danish royal joined her husband, King Frederik, in hosting a party for the Diplomatic Corps at the same palace.

While attending the event which honoured the judges of the Supreme Court, the officer corps of the Royal Lifeguards and the Guards Regiment as well as mayors and regional councilors from all over Denmark on 5 January, the Australian-born royal was seen in a glorious midnight blue velvet top which featured a peplum waistline to offer a classic fit-and-flare silhouette, as well as long, fitted sleeves, and a Mandarin collar.

© Getty Images King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary of Denmark attend the New Year's Court for the Diplomatic Corps at Christiansborg Palace The sumptuous jacket was paired with a mermaid-style skirt that grazed the floor elegantly. To accessorise her look, Mary opted for a pair of rounded-toe heels, as well as a navy clutch bag. Her jewels are what elevated her look to the next level.

© Getty Queen Mary wore the earrings of the Khedive of Egypt Parure According to the Royal Watcher, the queen wore the earrings of the Khedive of Egypt Parure, the Sash and Star of the Order of the Elephant, and King Frederik X's Portrait Order, as well as the Badge of the Order of the Dannebrog. She appeared alongside King Frederik, who donned a uniform with his medals, the Sash and Star of the Order of the Elephant, and the insignia of his other Orders.

© Getty Mary's skirt had a mermaid silhouette Her dazzling diamond earrings were showcased in how she wore her glossy brunette locks in a sophisticated half-updo. Rounding off the look was a boundary-pushing burgundy manicure (royal ladies usually wear flesh-hued toned nail polish, if any at all) and a radiant makeup look featuring a grey eyeshadow moment.

What does an expert make of Mary's look? Mary's ensemble has earned the seal of approval of Angela Kyte, a stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry. View post on Instagram "Queen Mary makes velvet feel powerful rather than ornate by choosing a clean, structured silhouette and a deep, saturated shade, allowing the fabric's natural richness to speak for itself," she tells us.

Want to recreate her look? Angela gave us her expert tips for styling velvet like Queen Mary, even if you are not attending a palace reception. © Getty Queen Mary's diamond earrings elevated her crushed velvet look "Opt for tailored, architectural shapes so velvet looks refined, not theatrical. Choose dark, luxurious tones like midnight, forest green, or deep burgundy to elevate the fabric instantly. Keep accessories minimal and polished. Let velvet be the focal point by avoiding clashing textures or heavy embellishment."

New Year's outings galore © Getty Images Queen Mary looked stunning in gold lace The first five days of 2026 have certainly kept Queen Mary busy, with the royal having pulled out all the sartorial stops at the New Year's Day banquet. According to Royal Fashion Police on Instagram, the mother-of-four donned a lace top by Lasse Spangenberg, teamed with her go-to gold skirt by Jesper Hovring.