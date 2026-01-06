Queen Mary rings in 2026 in velvet mermaid skirt

King Frederik and his wife, Queen Mary, hosted a New Year party at Christian VII's Palace at Amalienborg for judges of the Supreme Court

Queen Mary of Denmark in navy velvet jacket with medals© Getty Images
Queen Mary of Denmark has got off to a flying sartorial start in 2026. Having already made a dazzling appearance at the New Year banquet at Christian VII's Palace, the Danish royal joined her husband, King Frederik, in hosting a party for the Diplomatic Corps at the same palace.

While attending the event which honoured the judges of the Supreme Court, the officer corps of the Royal Lifeguards and the Guards Regiment as well as mayors and regional councilors from all over Denmark on 5 January, the Australian-born royal was seen in a glorious midnight blue velvet top which featured a peplum waistline to offer a classic fit-and-flare silhouette, as well as long, fitted sleeves, and a Mandarin collar. 

King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary of Denmark entering Christiansborg Palace in gown and uniform© Getty Images
King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary of Denmark attend the New Year's Court for the Diplomatic Corps at Christiansborg Palace

The sumptuous jacket was paired with a mermaid-style skirt that grazed the floor elegantly. To accessorise her look, Mary opted for a pair of rounded-toe heels, as well as a navy clutch bag. Her jewels are what elevated her look to the next level.

Queen Mary in navy velvet beside frederik in uniform© Getty
Queen Mary wore the earrings of the Khedive of Egypt Parure

According to the Royal Watcher, the queen wore the earrings of the Khedive of Egypt Parure, the Sash and Star of the Order of the Elephant, and King Frederik X's Portrait Order, as well as the Badge of the Order of the Dannebrog. She appeared alongside King Frederik, who donned a uniform with his medals, the Sash and Star of the Order of the Elephant, and the insignia of his other Orders.

queen Mary in navy dress beside king frederik in uniform with soldiers standing to attention in palace© Getty
Mary's skirt had a mermaid silhouette

Her dazzling diamond earrings were showcased in how she wore her glossy brunette locks in a sophisticated half-updo. Rounding off the look was a boundary-pushing burgundy manicure (royal ladies usually wear flesh-hued toned nail polish, if any at all) and a radiant makeup look featuring a grey eyeshadow moment.

What does an expert make of Mary's look?

Mary's ensemble has earned the seal of approval of Angela Kyte, a stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry. 

"Queen Mary makes velvet feel powerful rather than ornate by choosing a clean, structured silhouette and a deep, saturated shade, allowing the fabric's natural richness to speak for itself," she tells us. 

Want to recreate her look? Angela gave us her expert tips for styling velvet like Queen Mary, even if you are not attending a palace reception.

Queen Mary in navy velvet jacket and skirt© Getty
Queen Mary's diamond earrings elevated her crushed velvet look
  1. "Opt for tailored, architectural shapes so velvet looks refined, not theatrical.
  2. Choose dark, luxurious tones like midnight, forest green, or deep burgundy to elevate the fabric instantly.
  3. Keep accessories minimal and polished.
  4. Let velvet be the focal point by avoiding clashing textures or heavy embellishment."

New Year's outings galore

Queen Mary of Denmark© Getty Images
Queen Mary looked stunning in gold lace

The first five days of 2026 have certainly kept Queen Mary busy, with the royal having pulled out all the sartorial stops at the New Year's Day banquet. According to Royal Fashion Police on Instagram, the mother-of-four donned a lace top by Lasse Spangenberg, teamed with her go-to gold skirt by Jesper Hovring.

queen mary in gold lace gown and tiara shoulders up© Getty
Queen Mary wore the Rose-Cut Diamond Bandeau Tiara

The neutral tone of her ensemble allowed her jewels to do the talking. She chose the Rose-Cut Diamond Bandeau Tiara, which showcases diamonds that previously featured in a medieval-inspired belt owned by Princess Charlotte Amalie of Denmark, and earrings from the Danish Crown Diamond Parure. 

