Duchess Sophie re-emerges - wearing Princess Kate's iconic birthday look

Prince Edward's wife of 26 years takes a serious style tip from her royal in-law, the Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales and Duchess Sophie wearing hats

Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
3 minutes ago
Duchess Sophie wrapped up in style - quite literally - when she visited the England hockey team at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, on Tuesday.  

The mother-of-two took part in a training session with the team's goalkeeper, Miriam Pritchard. Re-emerging after the Christmas break in style, the royal wore a sleek, practical outfit with a high-end twist.

Sophie in black blazer and plaid scarf© Getty
The Duchess of Edinburgh during her visit to England Hockey at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre
Sophie standing in all black arms crossed with checked scarf© Getty

Sophie wore a scarf by Aquascutum

Sophie, 60, opted for slim-fit black trousers, a roll-neck jumper, a black blazer by Helmut Lang, and, upon arrival, a plaid scarf by Aquascutum. The scarf, which boasts an amber and navy blue checked colourway, is made from sumptuous merino wool and is a highly durable yet stylish piece.

Kate Middleton stuns in jeans and a white shirt in new portrait released on 43rd birthday© Matt Porteous

Kate wore a similar scarf in her 43rd birthday portrait

It looks just like the scarf that the Princess of Wales wore back in 2025 for her 43rd birthday portrait, which was released by Buckingham Palace.

Sophie's plaid scarf by Aquascutum looks very like royal in-law Kate's

The now iconic black-and-white photo, taken by Matt Porteous, showed the royal looking joyously relaxed while laughing good-naturedly at the camera. She sported a pair of skinny, dark-wash jeans, a simple white shirt, and a sleek black jacket. The scarf she chose to wear was never formally identified at the time due to the sepia tint of the picture, but we think you will agree, it looks very much like Sophie's designer number.

The royal way to wear a scarf

Kate Middleton wearing a red tartan scarf © Getty

Kate often wears her scarf tied around her neck, which is a well-known, millenial look

Interestingly, the royal relatives chose to wear the scarf in different ways. Sophie nodded to her 'Generation X' category by choosing to wear the scarf rolled up around her neck, but millennial Kate wore the scarf hung in a more carefree way, draped around her shoulders, which is actually very 'Gen Z'.

Princess Kate stunned in a houndstooth midi dress© Getty Images

Houndstooth prints and checks are very popular with the royal ladies

Speaking about Kate's artistic portrait, fashion journalist Maisie Bovingdon told HELLO!: "This look is simple, minimalist, but so effective. The on-trend gingham checked scarf screamed Gen Z, especially how she styled it. Gingham, houndstooth and other checked prints have been hugely popular, which we put down to Gen Z bringing back the heritage and vintage-inspired designs."


kate in blue blazer, scarf and brown beret© Getty

How will Kate wear her scarf next?

"Some millennials would typically cocoon their necks in a scarf and then tuck it in at the front to ensure it doesn’t fly away - a real style hack, or so we thought," the fashion expert explains. "Yet, in this portrait, Kate did the opposite. Instead, she took style tips from younger adults and loosely draped the scarf around her neck - if she swung one end over one shoulder, it wouldn’t surprise us. Could we see her in a neckerchief next? I think so," she predicts.

