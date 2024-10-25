Duchess Sophie's style evolution explored - best photos from 25-year royal life

When the Duchess of Edinburgh got engaged to Prince Edward in December 1998, the eyes of the world turned to the PR executive-turned-royal who would quickly establish herself as a modern fashion icon.

As a senior working royal, Duchess Sophie, 59, has been present at the most historic events from the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2011 to the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla in 2023, proving herself time and time again an unfailing partner to the Duke of Edinburgh, and an impeccably-dressed one at that.

Over her 25 years by Edward's side, royal followers have witnessed a style evolution of great proportions. Whether she's rocking skirt suits epitomising the best of 90s flare or making a statement on tiara-adorned outings, her impeccable sartorial choices perfectly encapsulate the sense of poise that defines her place as one of the royal family's most reliable assets.

Join HELLO! in looking back at Duchess Sophie's greatest sartorial hits as we explore how her sense of style has evolved over her 25 royal years in the royal spotlight.

Corporate days © Getty Sophie Rhys-Jones as she arrives at her officeon her 34th birthday Sophie Rhys-Jones, as she was known prior to her marriage to the late Queen's youngest son, proved that her timeless sense of style was not induced by regal surroundings. The former founder of R-JH Public Relations in Mayfair was often photographed on her way into the office in stylish suits in neutral hues. Sophie spent her 34th birthday at work, marking the occasion with a burgundy skirt suit elevated with black buttons.

© Getty Royal bride-to-be Sophie Rhys-Jones, leaves her office In 1999, she was pictured heading into work on her last day before she married Prince Edward, her grey wide-leg trousers and double-breasted blazer combo signalling a shift into a new era for the soon-to-be Countess of Wessex.

Bridal beauty © Getty Sophie wore a stunning bespoke gown A defining moment of Sophie's sartorial trajectory is undeniably her wedding day on 19 June 1999. The blushing bride walked down the aisle in a bespoke Samantha Shaw gown made from hand-dyed silk organza and crepe and embellished with 325,000 crystals and pearls.

© Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library The couple married in 1999 The occasion marked not only Sophie's initiation into the royal fold but an important sartorial milestone as a glittering tiara was perched upon her sandy blonde hair for the first time. The Anthemion tiara was constructed from white diamonds and not only did it elevate her look to ethereal new heights, but it has remained a staple in her royal wedding guest repertoire for years to follow.

Acing Royal Ascot © Getty Sophie has worn some of her best looks to Ascot Not only is Royal Ascot the pinnacle of British horseracing, but it is also a cornerstone of the British royal calendar when it comes to displays of finessed fashion.

© Getty No one saw this floral look coming at Ascot 2022 The evolution of Sophie's sense of style could be charted through this annual event alone as she has certainly shown her ability to move with the times and carve out her space in a race-day landscape.

© Getty Sophie wore her boldest look to date in 2001 In 2001, the Duchess arrived at the Berkshire-based racecourse wearing a rainbow tweed ensemble, which seems poles apart from the royal who now regularly puts on a stunning display in tame florals and perfect pastels.

© Getty Duchess Sophie's dress was covered in daisies Suzannah London has quickly become a staple in Sophie's Ascot canon and for good reason. This year she marked her 25th wedding anniversary with an appearance at the race course in the brand's 'Keres' dress in an apt bridal white hue and covered in intricate daisies. The brand's founder Suzannah Crabb tells us the piece is a special investment dress. "It has a unique charm, appropriate and demure coverage whilst having intricate beauty within the cloth," she says of Sophie's choice.

Elegant on royal engagements © Getty Duchess Sophie looked sensational in snake print during a visit to Salisbury The Duchess has headed out on countless royal engagements over the years from school visits to Buckingham Palace garden parties. One thing that can be guaranteed is that Sophie relishes an opportunity to put her versatile sense of style on display. British designer, former dresser of the late Princess Diana, and host of the Style DNA podcast, Amanda Wakeley OBE, tells us that putting together a stellar royal outfit is the ultimate balancing act.

© Getty Sophie wears elegant looks to military events as the patron of the Royal Colonel 5th Battalion "You have to combine formality and elegance with a touch of personality and warmth," the legendary fashion designer reveals. "One key thing is understanding the occasion, whether it’s a state banquet, a charity event, or something more casual, each requires its own level of formality and sophistication." Amanda also tells us that the practical aspect is non-negotiable when it comes to being comfortable in an outfit a royal like Sophie might wear for hours on end. Then there is the crucial element of protocol which sets a royal look apart from a celebrity style moment.

© Getty Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie were guests at Crown Princess Victoria's wedding in 2010 "Certain colours, fabrics, and even hemlines can have a symbolic meaning or adhere to long-standing traditions," Amanda explains. "Within all of that, it’s important to allow a sense of the individual to come through. You want them to feel confident, poised, and still very much themselves."

© Getty Sophie often wore a more reserved look in early noughties In choosing to dress herself, Sophie has mastered this balancing act. In the noughties, the royal was all about making a statement in neutrals. Though seemingly contradictory, Prince William's aunt proved that clothes can be loud when rocked in pared-back hues.

© Getty Sophie wowed at Kate and William's pre-wedding dinner In 2011, she sat alongside the biggest names from A-list stars to Europe's senior royals as she attended the wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton. The Waleses' pre-wedding dinner held at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park saw Sophie in one of her most eye-catching looks to date as she took to the red carpet in a halterneck red Bruce Oldfield gown.

The monarch's annual birthday parade © Max Mumby/Indigo Sophie wore a Barbie look to Trooping the Colour in 2022 Trooping the Colour is a key moment in the royal calendar with displays of sartorial prowess from royal ladies including the late Queen, Queen Camilla, Meghan Markle, and the Princess of Wales.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh was seen on the balcony with King Charles and Queen Camilla Though Sophie's parade outfits have ranged in hue from understated white to emerald green, it was her vibrant yellow 'Yahvi' dress from Beulah London worn this June that tops the lot. It perfectly captured the royal's innate elegance, something Beulah's co-founder Lady Natasha Finch is quick to point out.

© Max Mumby Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh walks across the iconic Abbey Road in the 'Yahvi' "The 'Yahvi' is one of our best-selling dresses and [has] a classic silhouette," the fashion designer tells us. "We re-invent it each season in a new colourway." If Duchess Sophie wears it, royal fans will love it.

Terrific tiaras © Getty Sophie wore her gorgeous blue tiara to the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden Nothing finishes an outfit more regally than a tiara and the Duchess of Edinburgh has got it nailed.

© Getty Sophie in the Wessex Aquamarine Tiara Though her bridal diadem is undoubtedly her go-to, the King's sister-in-law pulled off the Wessex Aquamarine Tiara at Prince Albert II of Monaco's enthronement celebrations in 2005 and the equally enviable Canadian Aquamarine Tiara at the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden in 2013.

Impeccable accessories © Getty Sophie loves a statement bag Sophie's ability to round off an outfit with the best accessories is perhaps her greatest sartorial strength. From statement snakeskin clutches to the most demure of shoulder bags, the mother of two's accessory collection is a sight to behold - and a considerable asset when it comes to looking perfectly polished at royal occasions shrouded in protocol.

© Getty Sophie looked lovely in a pink floral number A consistent favourite of the Duchess is the 'Box Crescent' bag from Strathberry which she carried while commemorating the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale at Buckingham Palace in April and to the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle in June. The brand's co-founder Leeanne Hundleby surmises it is the brand's "craftsmanship and attention to detail" that draws the royal back to their designs time and time again.

© Getty Sophie carrying the Strathberry bag to the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale "[Duchess Sophie] has paired our suede duck egg 'Box Crescent' beautifully against the pastel sky blue of her dress at Buckingham Palace," Leeanne says. "The colours compliment the outfit, and I love how elegant and chic she looks. While at Windsor Castle for Garter Day, the sleek 'Vanilla Box Crescent' adds a contemporary chic finishing touch to her delicate floral print dress."

© Getty Sophie adores a Jane Taylor hat Sophie is also partial to a Jane Taylor hat to elevate her look with nets and florals catching her eye. Amanda Wakeley says a well-chosen hat is a crucial hallmark of Sophie's personal style. The designer tells us: "There's a sense of ease in the way she dresses now, and she definitely has a grace in her posture that has evolved over the years, never more so than when she is wearing one of the striking hats that she compliments her outfits with."

A very special patron © Getty Sophie met with students during a visit to The London College of Fashion in February Sophie's status as a royal style icon has earned her a very special patronage which she holds dear. In 2013, Prince Edward's wife was made the royal patron of the London College of Fashion, UAL. In this role, the royal has used her platform to champion a sustainable future for the fashion industry.

© Getty Sophie is a dedicated patron of The London College of Fashion Unsurprisingly, the sentiment from the London College of Fashion's director of social responsibility, Claire Swift OBE, is one of gratitude as the Duchess continues to be a positive advocate for the industry which reportedly contributes £62 billion to the British economy. "[Sophie's] dedication to championing the British fashion industry, especially through initiatives such as our Portal Centre for Social Impact based at UAL’s London College of Fashion, has been both influential and inspiring," Swift tells us.

© Getty Sophie during a reception for the London College of Fashion at St James's Palace in 2015 "The Duchess has shown an unwavering commitment to our work at Making for Change which creates pathways to education and employment for both women in prison and from east London communities in order to unlock potential, foster creativity and drive social change. We are deeply grateful for her ongoing support and her passion for helping us make a lasting difference in the lives of so many."

Like mother like daughter © Getty Lady Louise Windsor is learning from her mother As royal followers look to what the future of Duchess Sophie's style may hold, her influence over the next generation of royal fashionistas is most evident in the budding taste of her 20-year-old daughter Lady Louise Windsor.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh wore an ivory beret belonging to her daughter Not only has the St Andrews student worn pieces direct from her mother's wardrobe, but Sophie has returned the favour, paying homage to her daughter in her own style choices. As Lady Louise studied for her university exams in April, Duchess Sophie attended Easter mass at St George's Chapel in Windsor, offering a nod to her absent daughter by wearing a beret-style hat from the young royal's collection.

© Getty Louise gets her dress sense from her mother DISCOVER: The special trait Duchess Sophie has passed down to daughter Lady Louise In Louise's copycat style, there isn't a much more accurate epitomisation of Sophie's influence as she prepares to enter her 60th year in January. While her fashion choices are undeniably a feat of royal style stamina over her 25-year marriage to Prince Edward, she continues to highlight her family-first approach to royal life as she passes on her well-curated list of style tips to her daughter - a gift that will no doubt prove invaluable.