Duchess Sophie's new formal outfit is straight from Princess Kate's style book - genius

Duchess Sophie brought the sunshine on Friday as she was seen at the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, in Camberley, Surrey.

The blonde royal looked stunning in her delightful coat dress, which was designed in the most ethereal powder blue. It was a magnificent colour on the mother-of-two, and she accessorised the style perfectly, rocking a matching fascinator and even high heels in the same tone to match.

© Max Mumby Sophie looked incredible in her powder blue ensemble

We couldn't help but be reminded of the Princess of Wales. The wife of Prince William is known for her elite collections of dress coats and has worn a blue combo like this almost three years ago.

Princess Kate at the Order of the Garter in 2022

Back in 2022, the mother-of-three attended the service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Duchess Sophie's greatest fashion moments

Kate arrived at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, with other members of the royal family, looking positively blue-ti-ful.

LISTEN: Why Princess Kate's fashion doesn't feature in new palace exhibition

Her chic, cerulean blue coat dress had a tailored finish, which was belted at the waist and gave her the sleekest silhouette, just like Sophie's version. Kate teamed it with the most gorgeous sling-back shoes that came complete with a sparkling strap by Aquazzura.

© Getty Kate looked fabulous in a matching blue outfit

The brunette royal wore her hair in a sleek updo style and subtle makeup highlighted her lovely features.

We adored her coordinating hat and sparkling jewellery - also in blue, too.

Princess Kate's statement coats

The Princess of Wales and her capsule wardrobe are copied by many women around the world. One of the items she is rarely seen without is a statement coat, and the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has a plethora of shades.

© Chris Jackson Kate looked incredible in her red statement coat

She often chooses tailored styles in bold colours and rotates them accordingly.