The ultimate royal guide to wearing sequins: Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie & more sparkly party outfits

Now that Christmas is upon us, there's no better excuse to dress in head-to-toe sparkles. The A-list glitterati have proven in 2025 that sequins are still big news on the red carpet, from Margot Robbie's jewel-encrusted 'naked dress' at the UK premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in London, to Zoe Saldaña's decadent mocha brown sequin gown at the 2025 Golden Globes.

The history of sequin dresses

Sequin dresses have been prolific for many years and were first introduced during Egyptian times. The style personified the roaring twenties and was universally adored in the 70s, during the iconic disco era. The style returns each year with glittering aplomb, and it is considered dopamine dressing at its finest. Glittery frocks are traditionally worn for celebratory purposes, such as parties, big birthdays, and the festive season.

How to style sequin dresses

As a fashion editor who has been writing about fashion for over fifteen years, styling a sequin dress is pretty simple; you make the dress your focus and wear simple accessories to let it take centre stage and shine (literally). "Over Christmas, sequins are the perfect companion to your existing wardrobe. One item that is made up of sequins can give your wardrobe an instant facelift," celebrity stylist Martine Alexander tells HELLO!. "If you're feeling brave, then wear a sequined top and bottom; there are some gorgeous suits out there," she quips. "Team a suit with a simple fine knit and a kitten heel."

The royal ladies have often stepped out wearing sequins, with the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlene of Monaco, and Princess Beatrice donning head-to-toe sparkles in recent years. Keep scrolling to see the royal set's best sparkling sartorial moments in all their glittering glory…

14 times royalty dazzled in sparkling outfits

© Getty Images Kate looked stunning in her Jenny Packham gown The Princess of Wales's show-stopping fairytale dress Princess Kate scored the royal look of 2025 at the German State Banquet that took place on 3 December at St George's Hall at Windsor Castle. The mother-of-three chose esteemed occasionwear label, Jenny Packham, in the form of this bright blue, scene-stealing number. The kaleidoscope of sequins nodded to her regality, but the dramatic cape detail added an almost enchanting, whimsical finish to the ensemble. The sequins brought that show-stopping glamour that personifies Christmas dressing, and royal fans all over the world loved how it perfectly matched her Oriental Circlet Tiara, a Garrard design that's been in the royal family for many years and hasn't been seen in public for two decades.

© WireImage The Spanish royal wore a beautiful skirt by Massimo Dutti Queen Letizia's shining burgundy skirt Queen Letizia of Spain was the epitome of 'casual glam with a feminine twist' at the XLII 'Francisco Cerecedo' Journalism Awards. The stunning Spanish royal glowed in her shimmering burgundy ensemble. Proving that sequins can indeed be worn in the daytime, the mother-of-two donned a classic, cashmere sweater from Falconeri, which she paired with a sequin skirt from Massimo Dutti. It's clear that the contrasting textures made way for the sequins to take centre stage with this look, and they packed a powerful, stylish punch.



© FilmMagic Lady Kitty's dress lit up the red carpet at Cannes Lady Kitty Spencer's perfect purple red carpet dress During the Cannes Film Festival 2025, which took place in May, Lady Kitty Spencer appeared poised and graceful on the red carpet. Looking like a mirror image of an old-school Hollywood film star as she sashayed in front of a sea of photographers, her beautiful, deep purple dress was nothing short of breathtaking. The sumptuous gown, which was designed by Dolce & Gabbana, looked magnificent against her golden skin and icy blonde hair. Glittery Bulgari jewels finished off the electrifying ensemble.

© Shutterstock The redhead royal wore a breathtaking Needle & Thread dress Princess Beatrice's Cinderella gown Princess Beatrice turned out a true Cinderella moment for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif in Jordan, dazzling in the 'Celia Gown' by Needle & Thread. The gown featured tiers of crystal blue ruffle tulle, long embellished sleeves, delicate button fastenings, sheer panels and ruffle-trimmed hems. Princess Kate is also a fan of the statement frock, owning her own version in radiant red.

© Getty Images Kate has since rewore this wedding guest dress Princess Kate's glittering pink wedding reception dress After dazzling in a billowing pink gown at the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding in Jordan, the Princess of Wales slipped into a stunning sequin pink gown by Jenny Packham - her go-to designer for special occasions. The dress boasted a silhouette-skimming bodice adorned with glittering sequins, elegant long sleeves and a fluid train that swished as she moved, pairing her head-turning garment with the Lover's Knot tiara.

© Getty Images The royal has a green version of her pink Jenny Packham gown Princess Kate's emerald green gown Princess Kate wore the exact same Jenny Packham gown in emerald green to the 2021 Royal Variety Performance.

© © Eric Mathon - Prince Palace Charlene's festive dress was a total glitterball Princess Charlene of Monaco's festive silver dress Princess Charlene of Monaco never met a sequin she didn't like. Slipping into a stunning silver gown for the annual charity Bal de Noel for her eponymous Foundation, the Monegasque royal looked sublime in a long-sleeved ball gown embellished with all-over silver sequins. The spellbinding dress, which featured an elegant boater neckline, waist-cinching bodice and full-length skirt, perfectly complemented her silver slingback pumps from Gianvito Rossi and her silver metallic 'Milan x Micaela' clutch from The Bella Rosa Collection.

© Chris Jackson,Getty Images Camilla wore this decadent sequin dress in 2023 Queen Camilla's timeless embroidered gown King Charles and Queen Camilla were honoured with a State Banquet during their visit to Germany in 2023, hosted at the German president's Bellevue Palace. Camilla dressed elegantly in a show-stopping black and silver Bruce Oldfield gown, accessorising with the Boucheron diamond Tiara and the late Queen’s fringed diamond necklace.

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Sophie's Erdem dress waspure classic glam Duchess Sophie's sparkling moment in Canada In November 2023, the Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out in a beautiful beaded Erdem dress at the dinner at the Queen's Landing Hotel in Canada. Complete with a scooped neckline, elegant belted waist, sheer sleeves and a metallic lace skirt, Duchess Sophie's cascading dress was elevated by the addition of two poignant brooches - a 'Service Before Self' poppy brooch and the Insignia of the Lincoln and Welland Regiment brooch.

© Kate Martin This rose gold dress looked magnificent with Beatrice's red hair Princess Beatrice's glittering cape dress The ever-stylish Princess Beatrice made headlines when she wore a beautiful Monique Lhuillier gold sequin cocktail dress and cape that hugged her figure in 2023. The regal, rose-gold ensemble perfectly complemented the Princess' fiery auburn hair as she slipped into tan pointed-toe heels.

© Getty Charlene's red ensemble was gloriously designed Princess Charlene's ravishing ruby gown Princess Charlene of Monaco looked sublime in a bespoke gown by Parisian fashion house Didierangelo in 2023. With structured shoulders, elegant long sleeves and a billowing full-length skirt, the South African-born royal radiated confidence in the beaded gown, which was embellished with thousands of hand-stitched glass beads. The Princess paired the dress with custom Manolo Blahnik satin pumps in burgundy.

© Getty Images Kate looked like a Bond Girl in her Jenny Packham gold gown Princess Kate's spotlight-stealing red carpet dress One for the history books, the Princess of Wales' Jenny Packham dress served up major Bond girl vibes. Joining her husband Prince William on the red carpet at the premiere of the latest James Bond movie, the then Duchess of Cambridge teamed her embellished evening gown with gold Aquazzura pumps and statement floral earrings by O'nitaa.

Meghan dressed up her baby bump in this midnight blue design Duchess Meghan's navy sequin gown This glittering Roland Mouret number was perfect for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's night out at Cirque Du Soleil in January 2019. With an elegant thigh slit and regal long sleeves, Meghan, who was pregnant with Prince Archie at the time, looked effortless in the striking number.