The Princess of Wales looked oh-so-fashionable in a stunning olive green suit by Victoria Beckham on Tuesday.

Looking the epitome of elegance, the royal stepped out to present a prestigious award in London. The bash was for the British Fashion Council, held at London's 180 Studios, and she gave the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to the winning designer, Patrick McDowell.

We adored Kate's choice of suit; the mossy colour was modern and symmetrical, and it gave her a super sleek, business-like look. It featured a pair of 70s-inspired flared trousers, complete with statement pockets by VB's high-end fashion brand. They are so flattering and instantly streamline the wearer, no matter what body shape

© Alamy Stock Photo Kate looked incredible in her Victoria Beckham suit

Known as the 'Alina' trousers, they cost £490 and have almost sold out online since the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis wore them.

Victoria Beckham 'Alina' trousers, worn by Kate Middleton and Duchess Sophie

The website says of the style: "A high-rise waist imbues the Alina Trouser with an elongating silhouette. Expertly tailored, this signature house style has a straight wide-leg cut and front and back patch pockets drawing on 1970s-style references. Presented in a warm shade of Willow for SS25, the Alina Trouser has a subtle formality that translates effortlessly from day to evening."

Perhaps the 43-year-old has been taking tips from her fellow royal, the Duchess of Edinburgh? Sophie has been a long-time fan of Victoria Beckham's designs and what's more, has the 'Alina' trousers in many shades. Could Kate have 'borrowed' this chic look from her royal relative?

LISTEN: How Prince William found out about Harry's shocking interview

The wife of Prince Edward last wore the style in March, when she visited New York City, during an event in celebration of International Women's Day. The blonde beauty rocked the same pair of leg-lengthening trews from the former Spice Girl's label, and they looked amazing paired with her crisp pink silk shirt and a fabulous brown blazer.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh wearing the same VB trousers

In September 2024, the blonde royal looked beautiful as she attended the same fashion event Kate attended on Tuesday, where she presented an award to designer Steven Stokey-Daley. Sophie embraced autumnal tones in a swish maroon silk shirt by Frame, as well as coordinating pumps in the same tone by Jimmy Choo, and Victoria's trousers once again. Such a great look!