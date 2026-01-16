Queen Mary just schooled us in how to wear 'opulent' velvet in your 50s

Queen Mary of Denmark has always made it clear that she is willing to push the boundaries of royal style beyond what has become typically expected of a European royal lady, often opting for an adventurous and occasionally daring outfit.

To start 2026 with a bang, the 53-year-old hasn't held back with her outfits, donning two separate looks back-to-back in the most sumptuously luxurious material of them all: velvet. Scroll down to take a look at Queen Mary's outfits and our breakdowns of why they work so well...

© Getty On Wednesday evening, she arrived at the premiere of 'Indenfor Murene' at the Royal Danish Theatre in the most gorgeous purple velvet suit. As identified by royal style blogger @royalfashionpolice on Instagram, she rewore her 'Clove Velvet' jacket and trousers in the elderberry colour from Temperley London, which she previously wore during the Egyptian president's state visit to Denmark in late 2024.

© Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima We spoke to Tania Leslau, HELLO! Fashion's Fashion Features Editor, who broke down the look and explained why the suit is such a brilliant choice, and how it paid homage to a history of royal fashion. She began: "As a fashion history obsessive, I was thrilled to see Queen Mary step out in her Temperley London elderberry-hued velvet suit. "Whether intentional or not, the look reads as a subtle homage to the sumptuary laws of the Tudor era, when both purple pigments and plush fabrics like velvet were strictly reserved for royalty and the uppermost nobility due to their extraordinary cost and rarity." Emphasising the suit's connection to a history of symbolism in royal style, our fashion expert continued: "The suit’s tailored silhouette and mesh underlayer offer a touch of modernity, while its opulent construction serves as a reminder of royal fashion’s deep-rooted ties to hierarchy, social status and power dressing.'

© Getty Images It's been a big week of going to the theatre for Queen Mary, who attended the reopening of the Hofteatret, the Danish royal court theatre, at Christiansborg Palace on the very next day. The royal style blogger also identified the individual pieces in her second velvet look, namely her velvet peephole dress: the 'Domino' dress from Saloni, a piece that she has not yet worn out in public before.