Duchess Sophie's Victoria Beckham look is a 'masterclass' in dressing smartly in your 60s

The Duchess of Edinburgh has kicked off her 2026 in style: after looking incredibly sleek in a practical but fashionable outfit when visiting the England hockey team, she has emerged once again for a slightly more serious outing.

On Wednesday, 14 January, the 60-year-old paid a visit to Thames Valley Air Ambulance to open the Pre-Hospital Education Centre, and opted for a more business-casual look that was not only perfectly fit for the occasion, but proved once again that the Duchess has mastered the art of looking both serious and cool at the same time.

© Mark Lord Photography / Thames Valley Air Ambulance The Duchess unveiled a commemorative plaque alongside Consultant Paramedic Mark Hodkinson and Chair of the Board of Trustees Chris Bannister

As identified by royal style blogger @royalfashionpolice on Instagram, she opted for the double-breasted 'Stephanie' blazer from Gabriela Hearst in the chocolate colour, which she has worn on multiple occasions before, including two times for similar engagements towards the end of 2024. The structured double-breasted silhouette beautifully elongated her frame, while the cinched waist flattered her figure.

© Mark Lord Photography / Thames Valley Air Ambulance The Duchess met Doctor Asher Lewinsohn and gets hands on with the equipment used to train crew to deliver complex procedures such as arterial lines and airway management

The Duchess paired her beloved blazer with a pair of 'Alina' trousers from Victoria Beckham, in the tobacco colour, a lighter, softer brown that allowed the warm, strong colour of the blazer to stand out.

An expert take on Sophie's look

We spoke to Clare Pennington, HELLO! Fashion's Editor, who broke down why the look works so well for her. She said: "Sophie’s look here is a masterclass in tonal dressing and the power of smart separates. She looks sophisticated and put together yet the mix of rich chocolate and opulent oxblood adds soft warmth."

The fashion expert also highlighted the Duchess' Victoria Beckham trousers, explaining that the label "has become shorthand for minimal elegance that's fashion-crowd approved thanks to smart details and final touches that you might not spot on first glance".

© Getty Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for her visit to Home-Start Oxford

In fact, the 60-year-old isn't the only royal to be a fan of the label: the Princess of Wales has been opting for suits from Victoria Beckham frequently in the last few months, including for a visit to a Home-Start Centre in Oxford in October.

Expert tips for styling your suit like Duchess Sophie

Clare also shared her top tips on styling structured tailored pieces like this, if you're looking to take inspiration from the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Fortunately, she highlights that the style of trousers is "super flattering thanks to a super high waist," and that they draw inspiration from the 1970s.

"When pairing tailored pieces together, opt for harmonious tones and don't skip the iron, as creases will undermine the final fit," the fashion editor advises. "And, when wearing a double-breasted blazer, the wider neckline is simply begging for a piece of jewellery."