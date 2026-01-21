Princess Kate wears Zara for the first time in a year - and it only cost her £26

Sporty Kate, who is known for her competitive streak, took to the ice to try her hand at the sport. She removed her tartan coat, and onlookers got a good look at her rollneck, a Zara purchase that she's had in her wardrobe for many years.
Kate layered her Zara jumper with a cardigan
It features luxurious gold statement buttons at the wrist and is a classic piece that will carry her through the seasons. You can still buy the style today for £25.99. Kate layered up with a Grandpa-core waistcoat featuring a Fair Isle-style heart design, and added a black A-line skirt and flat boots from Tod's.
Princess Kate's penchant for Zara
The royal has numerous Zara pieces
The Princess of Wales may have a huge wardrobe brimming with the most exclusive designer pieces from Emilia Wickstead and Jenny Packham to Mulberry, but she loves a high street splurge and has often frequented the Spanish shopping mecca.
Kate has worn this Zara dress many times for public appearances
2025
Kicking off January 2025, Kate visited Tŷ Hafan, a children’s hospice based in Sully, near Cardiff. The royal delighted onlookers wearing a recycled Zara check dress with a bow-adorned neckline and flippy pleated skirt. The mid-length belted style was teamed with towering stilettos, and she added a longline bridal white coat to keep out the Welsh chill.
The royal wore sporty green Zara culottes
2020
In 2020, Kate's green Zara culottes went viral during her visit to SportsAid that year. At the time, they were a sale purchase that had already sold out. Thrifty.
Kate's stunning summer dress cost just £39.99 at the time
2018
In 2018, Kate had a lovely day out with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo event in Gloucestershire to support Prince William, who was participating in the game.
Kate wore a light blue summer dress with a flared skirt from Zara, and at the time, it cost just £39.99.