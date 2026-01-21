Princess Kate wears Zara for the first time in a year - and it only cost her £26

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis looked incredible on an official visit to Scotland

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Radical Weavers, a working hand-weaving studio and independent charity that aims to help tackle social isolation and support people affected by trauma by offering the opportunity to learn traditional Scottish tartan-weaving skills, on January 20, 2026 in Stirling, Scotland. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Stirling and Falkirk today to highlight Scottish heritage traditions and the ways in which they connect communities. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© Samir Hussein/WireImage
The Princess of Wales looked incredible on Tuesday afternoon as she braved the rain and cold in Scotland, alongside her husband, Prince William. The pair headed to the National Curling Academy in Stirling ahead of the Winter Olympic Games and Winter Paralympic Games in Milano-Cortina in February and March.

Kate, who turned 44 earlier this month, wore a delightful new coat that featured boxy shoulders, a cinched waistline, and double-breasted buttons. The ankle-length number, identified online as being a bespoke Chris Kerr number, was styled over a roll-neck jumper and paired with heeled boots. It featured a glorious tartan print and nodded to the heritage trend that the royals often embrace.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at Kelpies in Falkirk© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala
The Prince and Princess of Wales at Kelpies in Falkirk

Kate's Zara steal

The Princess of Wales giggled as she made an attempt© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace

Kate removed her coat to reveal a Zara rollneck

Sporty Kate, who is known for her competitive streak, took to the ice to try her hand at the sport. She removed her tartan coat, and onlookers got a good look at her rollneck, a Zara purchase that she's had in her wardrobe for many years. 

Princess of Wales with arm in air beside Scottish curler Jen Dodds © Getty

Kate layered her Zara jumper with a cardigan

It features luxurious gold statement buttons at the wrist and is a classic piece that will carry her through the seasons. You can still buy the style today for £25.99. Kate layered up with a Grandpa-core waistcoat featuring a Fair Isle-style heart design, and added a black A-line skirt and flat boots from Tod's. 

Princess Kate's penchant for Zara

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiling in blue tartan coat© Getty

The royal has numerous Zara pieces

The Princess of Wales may have a huge wardrobe brimming with the most exclusive designer pieces from Emilia Wickstead and Jenny Packham to Mulberry, but she loves a high street splurge and has often frequented the Spanish shopping mecca.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits TA Hafan, a children's hospice based in Sully, near Cardiff, which supports families in Wales to ensure that children with life-shortening conditions live fulfilling lives, on January 30, 2025 in Sully, Wales. During her visit to South Wales, The Princess of Wales she highlighted the work of longstanding organisations that prioritise community at their core. The Princesses focus was on the wellbeing of children and families, as well as celebrating the excellence of Welsh textiles manufacturing. (Photo by Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Kate has worn this Zara dress many times for public appearances

2025

Kicking off January 2025, Kate visited Tŷ Hafan, a children’s hospice based in Sully, near Cardiff. The royal delighted onlookers wearing a recycled Zara check dress with a bow-adorned neckline and flippy pleated skirt. The mid-length belted style was teamed with towering stilettos, and she added a longline bridal white coat to keep out the Welsh chill.

Kate Middleton tries out the running track with starting blocks during a SportsAid event at the London Stadium in east London on February 26, 2020. © Getty

The royal wore sporty green Zara culottes

2020

In 2020, Kate's green Zara culottes went viral during her visit to SportsAid that year. At the time, they were a sale purchase that had already sold out. Thrifty.

Kate Middleton wore a light blue Zara dress back in 2017© Getty Images

Kate's stunning summer dress cost just £39.99 at the time

2018

In 2018, Kate had a lovely day out with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo event in Gloucestershire to support Prince William, who was participating in the game.

Kate wore a light blue summer dress with a flared skirt from Zara, and at the time, it cost just £39.99.

