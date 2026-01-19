This Princess Kate-style high street dress is so regal, it's been named after her

The Princess of Wales has an incredible wardrobe that is brimming with sartorial pieces. From her love for pristine blazers and skinny jeans to sleek dresses with a classic cut, the royal's style is widely coveted all over the world. One print that the mother-of-three often embraces is the timeless polka dot, particularly in the form of a dress by high-end label Alessandra Rich.

The brand is known for its enchanting dresses that epitomise Kate's signature fashion flair. For my role as a fashion and beauty editor for HELLO!, I come across an abundance of fabulous brands, from high street to designer, and whilst doing my royal research, I was bowled away by how beautiful this polka dot number from Monsoon mirrors Kate's look.

Polka dots never go out of style - and Kate is a big fan

Monsoon's 'Kate' dress has the Princess of Wales written all over it Not only does it feature her favourite print, but it's cut in a midi length, has puff sleeves, and has a slightly-defined waist. It's also made in a bold navy blue and white colourway - one of Kate's most-worn shades - and has silvery flower embellishments that trail down the bodice. To make this dress work for a daily situation, such as the office, you could team it with a pair of knee-high slouchy boots, or, for a more casual finish, you could style it with white trainers for a weekend brunch.



This dress has a designer edge The design team must have had the royal in mind when they created it, as it's even called the 'Kate'. It appears that the dress was a cross between two frocks that Prince William's wife wore to Wimbledon in 2022.



Kate wore an Alessandra Rich dress in 2022 For the Men's Singles Final that year, she chose this preppy navy blue polka dot dress from Alessandra Rich, featuring a V-neckline, a subtle bow at the décolletage, and feminine ruched sleeves.



© Neil Mockford Kate also wore a light blue Alessandra Rich dress that year A few days before, on day 9 of the tournament, the then Duke and Duchess took to the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch Novak Djokovic play Jannik Sinner in the men's quarter-final.

© Getty The dress had pleated detail and a stunning polka dot print Kate's eye-catching dress, also by Alessandra Rich, was designed in a pretty azure blue, crafted from silk crepe de chine with pleated detailing on the bodice, gathered sleeves, shoulder pads and a waist belt. It even had adorned buttons at the shoulder.



Kate's polka dot 'go-to'