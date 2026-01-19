This Princess Kate-style high street dress is so regal, it's been named after her

The Princess of Wales has an incredible wardrobe that is brimming with sartorial pieces. From her love for pristine blazers and skinny jeans to sleek dresses with a classic cut, the royal's style is widely coveted all over the world. One print that the mother-of-three often embraces is the timeless polka dot, particularly in the form of a dress by high-end label Alessandra Rich.
Monsoon's 'Kate' dress has the Princess of Wales written all over it
Not only does it feature her favourite print, but it's cut in a midi length, has puff sleeves, and has a slightly-defined waist. It's also made in a bold navy blue and white colourway - one of Kate's most-worn shades - and has silvery flower embellishments that trail down the bodice.
To make this dress work for a daily situation, such as the office, you could team it with a pair of knee-high slouchy boots, or, for a more casual finish, you could style it with white trainers for a weekend brunch.
This dress has a designer edge
The design team must have had the royal in mind when they created it, as it's even called the 'Kate'. It appears that the dress was a cross between two frocks that Prince William's wife wore to Wimbledon in 2022.
Kate wore an Alessandra Rich dress in 2022
For the Men's Singles Final that year, she chose this preppy navy blue polka dot dress from Alessandra Rich, featuring a V-neckline, a subtle bow at the décolletage, and feminine ruched sleeves.
Kate also wore a light blue Alessandra Rich dress that year
A few days before, on day 9 of the tournament, the then Duke and Duchess took to the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch Novak Djokovic play Jannik Sinner in the men's quarter-final.
The dress had pleated detail and a stunning polka dot print
Kate's eye-catching dress, also by Alessandra Rich, was designed in a pretty azure blue, crafted from silk crepe de chine with pleated detailing on the bodice, gathered sleeves, shoulder pads and a waist belt. It even had adorned buttons at the shoulder.
Kate's polka dot 'go-to'
Kate is a huge fan of the high end brand
Alessandra Rich's namesake label was founded over sixteen years ago, in 2010. The brand claims it "deliberately distances" itself from "conventional aesthetics," explaining it designs clothes for shoppers who "see fashion as both language and play."
The label's garments are made in Italy from beautiful, refined fabrics such as silk crepe de chine, wool tweed bouclé, and Chantilly lace. You can tell an Alessandra Rich dress from the exquisite details - lace-trimmed collars, puff sleeves, and feminine silhouettes.