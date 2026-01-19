Princess Kate's 'ageless' dress inspired by Princess Diana - and Charlotte has the next-gen version

4 7

Princess Charlotte - the next generation fashionista

For the occasion, which saw her wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside her parents and brothers, Prince George, 12, and Prince Louis, seven, the young royal wore a navy dress with white piping to match her Mary-Jane flats.

© Getty Charlotte appeared alongside her family at the event in a collared dress

The navy and white aesthetic is one that fashion stylist Sian Clarke of Styled by Sian tells us is truly ageless. "Each of the women has chosen a different silhouette, yet all are united by a navy base with white piping. While the shapes vary, they reflect each woman’s individual style, the era she represents, and her role within the royal family," she says.

"The look is strong and powerful, yet unmistakably feminine. Blue is also associated with trust and clear communication, which is a vital part of their role within the royal family."