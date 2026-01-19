Princess Kate's 'ageless' dress inspired by Princess Diana - and Charlotte has the next-gen version

The Suzannah London dress featured a white trim around the neck and pockets, with a large white stripe down the middle to create a structured look. The fitted midi dress was paired with a coordinating Philip Treacy hat and Gianvito Rossi pumps, as well as Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond earrings.
Princess Kate's sartorial tribute to Diana
The outfit seemed to be a subtle tribute to Prince William's mother in more ways than just her earrings. The entire outfit looked like a modern spin on the ensemble worn by the late royal in June 1994 when she attended the D-Day 50th anniversary commemoration Drumhead Service in Portsmouth.
Diana also wore a similar navy blue and white panelled look with a statement hat in 1993 while attending a Battle of the Atlantic service in Liverpool to mark the 50th anniversary of the WWII maritime campaign.
Princess Charlotte - the next generation fashionista
For the occasion, which saw her wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside her parents and brothers, Prince George, 12, and Prince Louis, seven, the young royal wore a navy dress with white piping to match her Mary-Jane flats.
The navy and white aesthetic is one that fashion stylist Sian Clarke of Styled by Sian tells us is truly ageless. "Each of the women has chosen a different silhouette, yet all are united by a navy base with white piping. While the shapes vary, they reflect each woman’s individual style, the era she represents, and her role within the royal family," she says.
"The look is strong and powerful, yet unmistakably feminine. Blue is also associated with trust and clear communication, which is a vital part of their role within the royal family."
Princess Charlotte continues Diana's sartorial legacy
Charlotte's festive dress featured an oversized pilgrim collar, while Diana had all eyes on her at Trooping the Colour in 1984 when she stepped out while pregnant with Prince Harry in a pastel blue Jan Van Velden maternity dress with a similar statement rectangular collar.
Kate also has a penchant for a whimsical oversized collar, as she proved last November while attending the Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall in Alessandra Rich.