Princess Kate's 'ageless' dress inspired by Princess Diana - and Charlotte has the next-gen version

The Princess of Wales gave Princess Diana's dress from 1994 a modern spin and Princess Charlotte has already worn the next-gen version

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte in carriage in blue beside picture of princess diana in turqouise dress © Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales' sense of style certainly has a timeless quality, something she proved in May 2025 while attending the naming ceremony of HMS Glasgow. Seemingly taking inspiration from her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, Kate, 44, opted for an apt navy blue and white dress with a nautical feel.

The Suzannah London dress featured a white trim around the neck and pockets, with a large white stripe down the middle to create a structured look. The fitted midi dress was paired with a coordinating Philip Treacy hat and Gianvito Rossi pumps, as well as Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond earrings.

The Princess of Wales walking up stairs in navy and white outfit beside man© Alamy
The Princess of Wales channelled Diana's 1990s wardrobe
Princess Kate's sartorial tribute to Diana

William and Kate disembarking from HMS Glasgow© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace
Kate looked chic in a nautical look for their engagement with HMS Glasgow

The outfit seemed to be a subtle tribute to Prince William's mother in more ways than just her earrings. The entire outfit looked like a modern spin on the ensemble worn by the late royal in June 1994 when she attended the D-Day 50th anniversary commemoration Drumhead Service in Portsmouth.

The late Princess Of Wales in navy and white dress holding onto hat beside prince charles in navy uniform© Getty
The late Princess Of Wales wore a look just like Kate's in Liverpool in 1993

Diana also wore a similar navy blue and white panelled look with a statement hat in 1993 while attending a Battle of the Atlantic service in Liverpool to mark the 50th anniversary of the WWII maritime campaign. 

princess kate on balcony with princess charlotte© Getty Images
Princess Charlotte showed how to wear a collared dress for the next generation

While Kate turned to Diana as a style muse with her nautical look, it seems the royal is already inspiring the next generation of royal ladies. Her daughter, Princess Charlotte, showcased the evolution of the look in 2024 when she made an appearance for Trooping the Colour, the monarch's annual birthday parade. 

Princess Charlotte - the next generation fashionista

For the occasion, which saw her wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside her parents and brothers, Prince George, 12, and Prince Louis, seven, the young royal wore a navy dress with white piping to match her Mary-Jane flats.

Prince George, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess Kate on balcony© Getty
Charlotte appeared alongside her family at the event in a collared dress

The navy and white aesthetic is one that fashion stylist Sian Clarke of Styled by Sian tells us is truly ageless. "Each of the women has chosen a different silhouette, yet all are united by a navy base with white piping. While the shapes vary, they reflect each woman’s individual style, the era she represents, and her role within the royal family," she says.

"The look is strong and powerful, yet unmistakably feminine. Blue is also associated with trust and clear communication, which is a vital part of their role within the royal family."

Princess Charlotte continues Diana's sartorial legacy

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis look at messages on the Kindness Tree ahead of the Together At Christmas carol service© Getty Images
Princess Charlotte wore a collared dress to Kate's Christmas service

It's not the first time Charlotte has worn outfits that offer a nod to her late grandmother's style tastes.  Just last month, she was Diana's mini-me as she attended Kate's 'Together at Christmas' service at Westminster Abbey. 

Princess Diana at Trooping of the Colour in 1984© Shutterstock
Princess Diana at Trooping of the Colour in 1984

Princess Charlotte continues Diana's sartorial legacy

Charlotte's festive dress featured an oversized pilgrim collar, while Diana had all eyes on her at Trooping the Colour in 1984 when she stepped out while pregnant with Prince Harry in a pastel blue Jan Van Velden maternity dress with a similar statement rectangular collar. 

Kate Middleton walking with Prince George© Getty Images
Princess Kate took Prince George to the event for the first time and wore an Alessandra Rich collared dress

Kate also has a penchant for a whimsical oversized collar, as she proved last November while attending the Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall in Alessandra Rich.

