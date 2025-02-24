Princess Kate's very first Mulberry bag was a 90s icon - and we bet you had it too

We all know how undeniably chic the Princess of Wales is. Prince William's wife loves clothes and her style is widely emulated all over the world by royal fans.

From her ladylike dresses, and statement coats, to her designer high heels, the mother-of-three is total wardrobe goals. Although not known primarily for her handbags, she does have a large array of high-end arm candy, and a brand she turns to regularly is Mulberry.

© Getty Kate has a collection of Mulberry bags

The quintessentially British brand is known for its high-quality, timeless leather pieces and some of their most famous bags are named after places in London - like the 'Bayswater' and for instance, the 'Pimlico'. Then, there are a few that are named after famous people, from the 'Alexa' inspired by Alexa Chung, and the Del Rey of course, after superstar singer Lana Del Rey.

Mulberry bags are investment pieces and stand the test of time.

© JUSTIN TALLIS The Princess of Wales carried her Mulberry clutch at Trooping the Colour 2024

Kate has many - from the 'Lily' cross body to the 'Amberley' bag and a variety of purses, too.

But one of Kate's very first Mulberry bags was a bright pink number, known as the 'Mulberry Hobo bag' which was a big hit in the late 90s and early 00's. The future Queen wore the style on an infamous night out in 2008.

© Getty Kate rocked the Mulberry Hobo in 2008

Kate famously showcased her daring fashion sense in a green sequin halterneck top, neon-yellow hot pants, pink leg warmers, and knee-high heeled boots for a charity roller disco. Her Mulberry Hobo dangled in carefree fashion on her shoulder and how fabulous did it look?

This bag was a gorgeous one which was very of the moment as it was slouchy and had a changeable shape depending on what you put in it. It also featured bold tassels at the strap and is the type of bag Kate probably wouldn't wear today. The Princess now holds more structured bags, in timeless shades. This look was adopted by many at the time and I for one, actually had one very similar from Mulberry at the time, in the same Barbie pink tone.

Kate's 'Hobo' bag is sadly not made anymore, the brand has moved on with designs since then, adopting bags with slightly more formation. But, they do have a pre-loved section that is updated frequently that you can check out, and we bet you could find it on Vinted or eBay, too!