Princess Kate's 'bohemian' 2016 cowboy boots are so in for 2026

The Princess of Wales has a timeless sense of style, and the latest internet trend proves it. You may have seen people taking part in the '2016 is the new 2026' trend, where they post photos from 10 years ago that best capture the mood of that year.

We can't help but remember Kate's fabulous 2016 wardrobe, especially the cowboy boots that she wore during a trip to Canada.

© Getty Images The then-Duchess of Cambridge arrived to officially open the new Haida Gwaii Hospital in a pair of cowboy boots The wife of Prince William, now 44, opened the new Haida Gwaii Hospital on 30 September 2016, where she wore a pair of Penelope Chilvers chocolate brown cowboy boots styled with khaki skinny jeans by highstreet brand Zara, a white pussybow Temperley blouse, and the 'Duchess' blazer by Canadian brand Smythe.

Kate's 2016 boots are the new 2026 © Getty Images Kate put a royal spin on khaki jeans and cowboy boots Though the royal's boots are now 10 years old, cowboy boots were enormously popular in 2025 and don't show any signs of going out of style in 2026. They are a versatile wardrobe staple as while a more statement shoe, they do work well with both a floaty summer dress and a winter jeans and jumper pairing.

Caroline Sullivan, a London-based personal stylist with over 15 years of experience in the fashion game, tells us why Kate's boots stand the test of time. "Like many trends that come back, Americana and more importantly the cowboy boot is more than just a statement of nostalgia, it allows you to toughen up an otherwise 'pretty' dress with a black leather pair of soften an otherwise formal look, hello tan suede," she says. © Getty Images Kate later swapped her blouse for a jumper as she headed off on a fishing trip If you still have yours, here are a few ways to style them to feel current in 2026, Caroline says… "Try them with a midi dress. Rather than going overly bohemian and floaty, opt for a sleeker silk bias cut dress in a simple shape. Accessorise by cinching in your waist with a tassel scarf and adding a big slouchy suede bag. Tap into other key 2026 trends by styling them alongside layered lace details. Think a lace-trimmed mini dress paired with soft knitwear and layered cord necklaces for added texture. Keep the look elevated by sticking to a tonal colour palette for a sleek, cohesive look. For the simplest styling, pair with classic straight blue jeans (tucked loosely in if you’re feeling brave enough) and a white tee. Paired with an oversized wool coat, you can't go wrong."

© Getty Kate put her spin on country girl chic Caroline also has a tip for making Kate's specific look work 10 years on: "Sometimes you just have to change one thing, Kate's outfit would still work today if she swapped out the skinny khaki jeans for a true blue relaxed pair."

Kate's beloved boots © Shutterstock The beaming Princess rocked a tweed mini skirt and the Penelope Chilvers knee-high boots in 2004 Kate's cowboy boots aren't the only pair of Penelope Chilvers numbers in her collection. Her wardrobe features the £485 'Long Tassel Boot in Conker', which she has owned for an impressive 22 years.