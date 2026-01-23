Queen Letizia makes the case for styling 'It-girl' balloon pants in your 50s

Queen Letizia of Spain's sense of style is defined by her love of a left-field silhouette, and her ability to make business attire look incredibly cool, as well as appropriately serious.

As she attended the official opening of the 46th International Tourism Trade Fair at Ifema on 22 January in Madrid, she proved once again that she can look stylish and professional at the same time, without compromising on either.

© WireImage Queen Letizia of Spain and King Felipe VI of Spain at the official opening of the 46th International Tourism Trade Fair at Ifema on January 22, 2026 in Madrid

The 53-year-old opted for an all-black look, including a button-up shirt, a pair of pleated trousers with a wide-leg silhouette that looked like a slightly more formal take on balloon pants, rounding it all off with a simple belt to break the outfit in two.

Her husband, King Felipe, looked incredibly dapper in a similarly formal ensemble, opting for a grey pinstripe suit over a crisp white shirt and black tie. For an official outing like this, it makes sense for the Spanish royals to avoid donning anything too adventurous, but it's no surprise to see Queen Letizia putting her own spin on business casual.

An expert's take on Queen Letizia's look

Queen Letizia certainly has her signature style, her blend of high-street and high-fashion, as well as her love for a slightly stranger silhouette, but this look is actually bang on-trend in the context of wider celebrity style.

We spoke to Orion Scott, HELLO! Fashion's Style Editor, who broke down the Spanish Queen's outfit, and how it fits into the trend cycle. She explained: "Pleated suiting trousers are a hero piece for many fashion obsessives. Not only are they utterly comfortable, but they're also easy to style up and down for all occasions.

"Letizia's high-waisted options featured intricate pleat detailing around the waist, before falling into a wide leg silhouette - the perfect pairing to accentuate the waist, she continued. "In today's world, notable names and stylish It-girls, including Hailey Bieber and Elsa Hosk, are leaning further away from slim-fitting trouser options, with oversized alternatives reigning supreme."

Sharing her top tip for incorporating them into your own look, our fashion expert suggested that pleated trousers are "perfect for pairing with a kitten heel for an after-dark soirée, with loafers or ballet flats, for a more laid back look, or, with a heeled boot to add a few extra inches of height like Queen Letizia.”