Queen Letizia's belted velvet gown is the most 'opulent' royal look of 2026 so far

Though Queen Letizia of Spain is best known for effortlessly styling both high-street and high-fashion pieces in the same outfit, she's also perfectly capable of going for completely glamorous loud luxury, in true traditional royal fashion.

For the annual New Year reception for the Diplomatic Corps accredited to Spain at the Royal Palace of Madrid on 23 January, which she hosted alongside her husband, King Felipe, she opted for one of her most opulent gowns, one that she appears to save only for the most lavish occasions.

© Getty Images King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain receive the Diplomatic Corps at the Royal Palace on January 23, 2026 in Madrid

As identified by royal style blogger @royalfashionpolice on Instagram, she brought back her blue velvet gown from Spanish fashion designer Felipe Varela, which featured a flat collar and buttons down the front, as well as a belted waist that accentuated her figure.

She first wore the piece in January 2018 for the Military Easter ceremony, and wore it once again for a similar reception held at the palace for the Diplomatic Corps, but has not worn it publicly since then. Queen Letizia has earned a reputation for championing Spanish brands and designers, so it feels particularly symbolic to turn to one for such high-profile royal engagements.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Queen Letizia of Spain's style evolution

Queen Letizia's whole outfit was stunning

To round off her look, the Spanish Queen went for an entirely blue set of accessories, including a pair of navy low-heeled pumps from Magrit that matched the hue of the dress, though with a more solid texture, and a pair of sapphire and silver drop earrings.

For such a diplomatic occasion, it was vital for the 53-year-old to capture true, classical royal elegance, while also appearing approachable, and we think she absolutely nailed it. Queen Letizia looked positively regal without an extravagance that would seem closed off, which is a balance she always strikes perfectly.

Queen Letizia's recent 'it-girl' look

It goes without saying that the Queen of Spain is one of the most versatile dressers across European royalty, and her outfit from the day before the reception, when she opened the 46th International Tourism Trade Fair at Ifema in Madrid, is a perfect example.

She donned an all-black outfit, with a button-up shirt, a pair of pleated trousers with a wide-leg silhouette that appeared to be a slightly more formal take on balloon pants, completing the look with a simple belt to break the outfit in two.

© WireImage Queen Letizia of Spain and King Felipe VI of Spain attend the official opening of the 46th International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR)

We spoke to Orion Scott, HELLO! Fashion's Style Editor, who gave her take on Queen Letizia's outfit, explaining: "Pleated suiting trousers are a hero piece for many fashion obsessives. Not only are they utterly comfortable, but they're also easy to style up and down for all occasions. Letizia's high-waisted options featured intricate pleat detailing around the waist, before falling into a wide leg silhouette - the perfect pairing to accentuate the waist."

She then pointed out that the trousers are bang on-trend in A-list style: "In today's world, notable names and stylish It-girls, including Hailey Bieber and Elsa Hosk, are leaning further away from slim-fitting trouser options, with oversized alternatives reigning supreme."