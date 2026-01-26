Princess Kate's hidden velvet dress has finally been identified - and it has a secret split

A little over a month ago, the Princess of Wales memorably teamed up with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, in the most heartfelt way. The pair showcased their musical talents during a piano duet, which featured on Kate's 'Together at Christmas' carol service, which aired on Christmas Eve 2025 on ITV.

Looking beautiful, the pair tenderly shared a special moment and looked so alike as they played the instrument. Ten-year-old Charlotte wore a collared knit, a plaid skirt by Boden, and a gold bow in her hair, and sat alongside her mother Kate, who wore a dazzling blue velvet dress.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala Kate and Charlotte looked wonderful as they played the piano together We couldn't actually see the dress in full at the time, as the focus was primarily on Charlotte, but royal fashion account @katemiddletonstyled, which identifies the royal family's stunning outfits, noticed Kate's dress was by Ridley London. Known as the 'Leonie' dress, it is made in sumptuous silk velvet and features a round neck, which you can clearly see in the footage of Kate and Charlotte.

Kate's dress is by Ridley London The dress has 3/4 length sleeves ending in a ruffled cuff and has a fitted skirt flaring at the hips with two tiers and a slit up the middle of the skirt. The Instagram account, which boasts over 28,000 followers, remarked that they weren't sure what Catherine was wearing at the time, but went on to state they were "pretty comfortable" that the Ridley London frock was the design in question.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's best outfits over the past ten years

Kate wore a Ridley London dress in 2019 As a fashion editor who has been specialising in royal fashion for over eight years, I think this is an incredible spot, and I'm also certain this is Kate's dress. Kate has worn this brand before, back in 2019. The then-Duchess of Cambridge attended a photography workshop, wearing a beautiful ruffle dress featuring a striking paisley print by the high-end brand.

© Getty The royal wore a dress by The Vampire's Wife in 2020 which was similar Her most recent dress has eye-catching fluted sleeves that make a dazzling fashion statement, which is similar to her 'Falconetti' dress by The Vampire's Wife that she famously wore back in 2020 on a visit to Ireland. Its emerald hue captivated onlookers and cemented the brand's place in royal fashion circles at the time.

