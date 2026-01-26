Princess Kate's hidden velvet dress has finally been identified - and it has a secret split

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis looks to be wearing a stunning new textured dress by Ridley London

Kate Middleton wearing red at Royal Ascot © Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images

Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
A little over a month ago, the Princess of Wales memorably teamed up with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, in the most heartfelt way. The pair showcased their musical talents during a piano duet, which featured on Kate's 'Together at Christmas' carol service, which aired on Christmas Eve 2025 on ITV.  

Looking beautiful, the pair tenderly shared a special moment and looked so alike as they played the instrument. Ten-year-old Charlotte wore a collared knit, a plaid skirt by Boden, and a gold bow in her hair, and sat alongside her mother Kate, who wore a dazzling blue velvet dress.

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton playing the piano© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala

Kate and Charlotte looked wonderful as they played the piano together

We couldn't actually see the dress in full at the time, as the focus was primarily on Charlotte, but royal fashion account @katemiddletonstyled, which identifies the royal family's stunning outfits, noticed Kate's dress was by Ridley London. Known as the 'Leonie' dress, it is made in sumptuous silk velvet and features a round neck, which you can clearly see in the footage of Kate and Charlotte. 

Kate Middleton wore the 'Leonie' dress by Ridley London

Kate's dress is by Ridley London

The dress has 3/4 length sleeves ending in a ruffled cuff and has a fitted skirt flaring at the hips with two tiers and a slit up the middle of the skirt. The Instagram account, which boasts over 28,000 followers, remarked that they weren't sure what Catherine was wearing at the time, but went on to state they were "pretty comfortable" that the Ridley London frock was the design in question.

kate middleton ridley london dress

Kate wore a Ridley London dress in 2019

As a fashion editor who has been specialising in royal fashion for over eight years, I think this is an incredible spot, and I'm also certain this is Kate's dress.

Kate has worn this brand before, back in 2019. The then-Duchess of Cambridge attended a photography workshop, wearing a beautiful ruffle dress featuring a striking paisley print by the high-end brand. 

Kate also wore the Falconetti dress on a trip to Ireland in 2020© Getty

The royal wore a dress by The Vampire's Wife in 2020 which was similar

Her most recent dress has eye-catching fluted sleeves that make a dazzling fashion statement, which is similar to her 'Falconetti' dress by The Vampire's Wife that she famously wore back in 2020 on a visit to Ireland. Its emerald hue captivated onlookers and cemented the brand's place in royal fashion circles at the time.

Catherine in green with Prince William© Getty

It's clear that Kate loves luxe fabrics

Although The Vampire's Wife dress was made with metallic gold lamé, it's still a textured fabric, similar to the velvet style Kate wore at Christmas, cementing the fact that Kate likes to invest in unique fabrics for special occasions.

