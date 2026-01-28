Queen Rania revives 1940s fashion in £4k outfit – with shoulder pads

Queen Rania of Jordan is one of the most glamorous royals worldwide, with a wardrobe that invites constant envy. Whether it's old-school opulence or a fashion-forward elegance that reflects the modern direction that the Jordanian royal family is taking with their public image, the 55-year-old always looks fabulous.

For a meeting with the United States' Second Lady Usha Vance in Washington DC on 27 January, she brought out a brilliant 1940s-esque suit from a designer known for incredibly luxurious pieces, and was the image of contemporary regal chic.

As identified by royal style blogger @royalfashionpolice on Instagram, she donned a two-piece suit from Alaia in a dark olive green, which included a £2,500 double-breasted jacket that cinched at the waist to highlight her figure and a pair of barrel-leg trousers that mirrored the silhouette of her top half that cost £1,450.

To accessorise, she brought out a zip tote bag from The Attico, in a beautiful deep colour that perfectly matched the hue of her suit.

An expert take on Queen Rania's look

Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with more than 20 years of experience in the fashion industry, spoke exclusively to HELLO! about Queen Rania's outfit, explaining to us why the look works for her so much, highlighting the "sense of quiet authority".

The fashion expert explained: "The silhouette is strong but softened by fluid tailoring, which is exactly why it feels so modern. There is a nod to 1940s dressing, particularly in the structured shoulders, the double-breasted blazer and the head-to-toe utility tone but it’s better described as 1940s-inspired modern power dressing rather than a literal throwback.

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Queen Rania is known for being one of the most glamorous royals

"The difference lies in the cut: the blazer is relaxed rather than rigid, and the barrel-leg trousers introduce movement and ease, preventing the look from feeling costume-like or overly severe. It’s confident, elegant and very contemporary," she continued.

Oriona also highlighted the importance of colour for the outfit, emphasising that the "monochrome olive palette elongates the body, sharpens the tailoring and gives the outfit a purposeful, almost uniform-like authority".

Though the suit is a more "masculine reference", she believes that "the softness of the fabric and the gentle drape" balance it out, making for a look that feels "powerful without being aggressive". According to Oriona, this is "modern leadership dressing at its best!"

How to style a suit like Queen Rania's

The luxury stylist also shared her advice on how to style a suit like this in the way that Queen Rania has, saying: "Balance structure with fluidity. Keep the blazer tailored at the waist or slightly cinched, and let the trousers do the talking with volume and movement. This contrast keeps the silhouette flattering."

Moreover, she advises that you "commit to proportion", as "barrel-leg trousers work best with a blazer that hits at the hip or just below, too long and the look feels heavy," and to "keep the palette tight," pointing out that: "Monochrome or near-monochrome tones elevate the look instantly and stop statement tailoring from feeling overwhelming."