Queen Rania schools us on how to channel Lara Croft in cargo pants and heeled boots

Queen Rania of Jordan is undoubtedly one of the most stylish royals, with a timelessly elegant style that embraces both traditional wear and modern silhouettes. No matter the occasion, she looks incredibly cool, and is more than capable of rocking a casual outfit, as well as the opulent looks she's known for.

On Wednesday, 7 January, accompanied by her daughter, Princess Salma, she visited Wadi Rum, where she met with local tour operators and explored the site, including the various experiences that it offers to visitors. Scroll down to see the best pictures of Queen Rania of Jordan during her outing to Wadi Rum on Wednesday…

1/ 4 © Royal Hashemite Court The 55-year-old channelled the spirit of a true explorer for the outing, in a wonderful outfit that was comfortable enough to trek across the sand dunes without looking any less chic than usual. Queen Rania truly put her own spin on an adventurer's outfit.

2/ 4 As identified by royal style blogger @royalfashionpolice on Instagram, she opted for a merino wool-silk blend knitted top from Fabiana Filippi, which she paired with trousers from Dion Lee that had a more casual, cargo-pant silhouette. The warmth of the top's colour contrasted with the starker black of the trousers, but it was how they both allowed the accessories to pop that really elevated the outfit, especially her heeled black boots from Chloe.

3/ 4 © Royal Hashemite Court The star of the show was her shemagh, from Jordanian brand hadab, who take pride in their local handmade designs. The Jordanian shemagh is a style of traditional headwear worn across west Asia, though it has different names regionally, such as 'keffiyeh' and 'ghutrah'.

4/ 4 © Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania's piece featured a stunning red and off-white crossing pattern. While the red perfectly coordinated with the colour of her top, the more muted second colour allowed the shemagh's pattern to really stand out from the rest of the outfit. Her choice of a red top and shemagh appears to be a tribute to the region's signature reddish-gold dunes, which have contributed to its fame as a landmark of the region.

Queen Rania's outing

Alongside her daughter, the Jordanian royal paid a visit to Wadi Rum, a UNESCO heritage site and protected area in southern Jordan that is also known as the 'Valley of the Moon'. It is widely known as one of the most beautiful deserts in the world, with vast sandstone landscapes, red and gold dunes, routes for hiking and rock-climbing, and opportunities to engage with authentic Bedouin cultural experiences.

Queen Rania and Princess Salma started their journey with a recreation of an Ottoman-era steam train, where they learned about the mission of the Jordan Heritage Revival Company, who seek to boost local tourism through finding new ways to bring Jordanian history to life.

The sand dunes, with their distinctive colour and vastness, have been used as a filming location for many sci-fi movies, such as Denis Villeneuve's Dune series, two Star Wars films, and Ridley Scott's Oscar-nominated drama, The Martian.