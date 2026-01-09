Queen Rania schools us on how to channel Lara Croft in cargo pants and heeled boots

Queen Rania of Jordan is undoubtedly one of the most stylish royals, with a timelessly elegant style that embraces both traditional wear and modern silhouettes. No matter the occasion, she looks incredibly cool, and is more than capable of rocking a casual outfit, as well as the opulent looks she's known for.
On Wednesday, 7 January, accompanied by her daughter, Princess Salma, she visited Wadi Rum, where she met with local tour operators and explored the site, including the various experiences that it offers to visitors. Scroll down to see the best pictures of Queen Rania of Jordan during her outing to Wadi Rum on Wednesday…
Queen Rania's outing
Alongside her daughter, the Jordanian royal paid a visit to Wadi Rum, a UNESCO heritage site and protected area in southern Jordan that is also known as the 'Valley of the Moon'. It is widely known as one of the most beautiful deserts in the world, with vast sandstone landscapes, red and gold dunes, routes for hiking and rock-climbing, and opportunities to engage with authentic Bedouin cultural experiences.
Queen Rania and Princess Salma started their journey with a recreation of an Ottoman-era steam train, where they learned about the mission of the Jordan Heritage Revival Company, who seek to boost local tourism through finding new ways to bring Jordanian history to life.
The sand dunes, with their distinctive colour and vastness, have been used as a filming location for many sci-fi movies, such as Denis Villeneuve's Dune series, two Star Wars films, and Ridley Scott's Oscar-nominated drama, The Martian.