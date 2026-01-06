Queen Rania's fitted jacket is a masterclass in wearing denim in your 50s

It isn't every day that Queen Rania shares a photo with her husband from within the palace walls, but the Jordanian royal made the exception when ringing in the new year. Posting her first photo for 2026, Rania, 55, took to Instagram to share a shot where she was seen wrapping her arms around King Abdullah – and we couldn't help but spot her casual, but chic, attire.

"With His Majesty… the best way to end a year and start a new one! Wishing you all a happy and peaceful New Year," the queen captioned the post, which saw her don a laid-back denim jacket. Though the Kuwaiti-born royal is already something of a sartorial maverick (corsets, feathered gowns and ombré suits all make up her boundary-pushing wardrobe), it made a change to see Rania swap her royal engagement attire for something more relaxed.

Why does Queen Rania's denim jacket moment work?

Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with over 20 years of experience in the fashion industry, says the royal's choice of jacket is a masterclass in styling denim for women in their 50s.

"Queen Rania demonstrates how denim can feel polished and powerful by pairing a classic jacket with clean lines, soft structure and an effortless silhouette, allowing the fabric to look intentional rather than casual," she tells us. "The balance between relaxed denim and refined styling creates a modern, confident look that feels current and quietly authoritative rather than trend-driven."

Denim is also a great fabric to invest in, especially in jacket form, as it is one of the most timeless and versatile pieces someone can own. While in winter, it can be layered under a wool coat with a T-shirt on a cold day, it also works well over a summer dress.

© Queen Rania Queen Rania has also been known to wear stylish denim jeans

You'll hear many say they have owned their denim jacket for decades, as not only does it transcend trends, but its sturdy twill weave makes it super durable and perfect for re-wearing year-on-year.

How to recreate Queen Rania's denim jacket look

If you are a woman in your 50s (or, like us, think her style can be a muse at any age), you may be keen to recreate the queen's look. Oriona has given us her top tips for rocking this fabric with ease…

"Choose structured, well-cut denim rather than oversized or distressed styles to keep the look refined. Opt for mid to dark-wash denim for a more elevated, flattering finish. Balance casual denim with soft, luxe textures underneath. Think knits, silk tops or tailored separates. Keep styling clean and not busy; minimal jewellery and natural makeup allow the denim to feel chic, not too youthful. Wear it as a layering piece."

Queen Rania's family portrait

The update from Queen Rania on social media came after she shared a new family photo on 13 December. Featuring in the shot were not only the king and queen, but also their children, Prince Hussein, 31, Princess Iman, 29, Princess Salma, 25, and Prince Hashem, 20. Hussein's wife, Princess Rajwa, 31, and daughter, Iman, one, and Princess Iman's husband, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, and daughter, Amina, also featured.

"May the bonds of family and love continue to grow in the year ahead," a message captioning a post which saw the royal family coordinate in matching sage green outfits.