JD Vance and wife Usha confirm they are expecting baby number four and reveal gender in joint post

Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha are expecting a fourth child. The couple announced via an Instagram post the news. "We're very excited to share the news that Usha, 40, is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy."

The announcement continued: "During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children."

© X Usha Vance shared on social media she is pregnant with their fourth child

JD, 41, and Usha married in 2014 after meeting at Yale Law School. The two are currently parents to three children – Ewan, eight, Vivek, five, and Mirabel, three.

Members of the Trump administration have yet to comment on Usha's pregnancy, but it is of note the second lady is the first vice presidential wife to be pregnant while her husband is in office.

© Getty Images Vice President JD Vance and Usha are already parents to Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel

The news that they're expecting comes after reports that the couple's marriage is in trouble. On November 19, the second lady visited Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, a military training facility in Jacksonville, North Carolina, alongside first lady Melania Trump where they spent time with military members and their families to show appreciation for those who serve during the holiday season.

It was Usha and Melania's first public appearance together, yet pictures published from the event revealed that Usha was notably not wearing her wedding ring.

© Getty Images Vance seemingly becomes the first sitting Vice President to welcome a child while in office

Amid the rampant speculation surrounding the pictures, a spokesperson for the second lady addressed the lack of jewelry, telling the press in a statement that Usha is a "mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes."

It was a rare, public comment from the office of the second lady, who has rarely spoken with the press even during her official outings, but whose marriage had been under scrutiny for some time, particularly amid comments and actions made by her husband.

© Getty Images The future Vances first met while at Yale Law School, tying the knot in 2014

Usha isn't the only person in the Trump administration that is welcoming a child. White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt announced in late December that she was pregnant with her second child, a baby girl due in May 2026.

© Getty Images She has served as the Second Lady of the United States since Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025

While neither Usha or Karoline have been public about their plans for balancing newborns and their high-powered careers, the White House offers up to 12 administrative work weeks of paid parental leave.