Duchess Sophie's 'clingy' emerald dress is a masterclass in styling satin in your 60s

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked resplendent in a satin dress for the premiere of King Charles' new documentary on 28 January

Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arrives to attend The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance event at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, on November 8, 2025 ahead of Remembrance Day commemorations. (Photo by Jack Taylor / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)© POOL/AFP via Getty Images
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh never fails to dial up the glamour when it comes to a formal or special occasion, and her latest outfit from her brother-in-law King Charles' special day is no exception to this.

She stepped out to support him at Windsor Castle on 28 January for the premiere of his new documentary with Prime Video, Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, alongside the likes of Kate Winslet, Benedict Cumberbatch and more. 

Scroll down to see the best pictures of Duchess Sophie from the night, and our breakdown of her gorgeous outfit…

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends the film "Finding Harmony: A King's Vision" at the Windsor Castle Premiere at Windsor Castle on January 28, 2026 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The 61-year-old looked magnificent in an emerald green satin dress, the 'Margotdress by Galvan, a brand founded by women to create timeless pieces to empower women, as identified by royal style blogger @royalbritishfashion on Instagram.

Her beautiful midi dress featured a figure-hugging silhouette, a chic turtleneck that made it the perfect pick for a winter event, and sleeves that cut halfway up the forearm, just after the elbow.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh speaks to Jools Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter in the Grand Reception Room after they attended the premiere of Prime Video's Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, at Windsor Castle on January 28, 2026 in Windsor, England. The documentary outlines Charles' philosophy of harmony, which encourages people to see themselves as part of nature, not apart from nature, and will be available on Prime Video from Friday February 6. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images

To accessorise, the Duchess of Edinburgh wore a rose gold bracelet with diamonds set into it from Chopard, a small gold brooch, a black clutch, and a pair of suede calfskin black suede pumps from Christian Dior with a distinctive graded heel that fades into a gorgeous tan colour.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh speaks to Jools Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter in the Grand Reception Room after they attended the premiere of Prime Video's Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, at Windsor Castle on January 28, 2026 in Windsor, England. The documentary outlines Charles' philosophy of harmony, which encourages people to see themselves as part of nature, not apart from nature, and will be available on Prime Video from Friday February 6. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images

An expert take on Duchess Sophie's look

We spoke to Clare Pennington, HELLO! Fashion's Editor, about the Duchess' look and what was so unique about it. She told us: "It can be easy to lean into dark colours when opting for satin, such as black, navy or deep chocolate brown. But Sophie's emerald iteration is a masterclass in how to inject colour into an elegant winter wardrobe."

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (left) speaks to Kate Winslet in the Grand Reception Room after they attended the premiere of Prime Video's Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, at Windsor Castle on January 28, 2026 in Windsor, England. The documentary outlines Charles' philosophy of harmony, which encourages people to see themselves as part of nature, not apart from nature, and will be available on Prime Video from Friday February 6. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images

An expert's top tips for styling a satin dress

Our fashion expert also shared her tips for how to style a satin dress like the Duchess of Edinburgh. Clare advises trying out satin for more everyday occasions too, suggesting "leaning into a contrasting texture like leather or denim to add edge, or a soft knit to dial down the formality of the fabric".

She adds: "Remember that satin is famously clingy, so opting for seamless underwear or shapewear can also make you feel more comfortable!"

