Duchess Sophie's 'clingy' emerald dress is a masterclass in styling satin in your 60s

The Duchess of Edinburgh never fails to dial up the glamour when it comes to a formal or special occasion, and her latest outfit from her brother-in-law King Charles' special day is no exception to this.

She stepped out to support him at Windsor Castle on 28 January for the premiere of his new documentary with Prime Video, Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, alongside the likes of Kate Winslet, Benedict Cumberbatch and more.

Scroll down to see the best pictures of Duchess Sophie from the night, and our breakdown of her gorgeous outfit…

© Getty Images The 61-year-old looked magnificent in an emerald green satin dress, the 'Margot' dress by Galvan, a brand founded by women to create timeless pieces to empower women, as identified by royal style blogger @royalbritishfashion on Instagram. Her beautiful midi dress featured a figure-hugging silhouette, a chic turtleneck that made it the perfect pick for a winter event, and sleeves that cut halfway up the forearm, just after the elbow.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Duchess Sophie's most iconic fashion moments

© Getty Images To accessorise, the Duchess of Edinburgh wore a rose gold bracelet with diamonds set into it from Chopard, a small gold brooch, a black clutch, and a pair of suede calfskin black suede pumps from Christian Dior with a distinctive graded heel that fades into a gorgeous tan colour.

© Getty Images An expert take on Duchess Sophie's look We spoke to Clare Pennington, HELLO! Fashion's Editor, about the Duchess' look and what was so unique about it. She told us: "It can be easy to lean into dark colours when opting for satin, such as black, navy or deep chocolate brown. But Sophie's emerald iteration is a masterclass in how to inject colour into an elegant winter wardrobe."