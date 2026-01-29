Queen Mary wears personal favourite tiara she bought at auction for glittering state banquet in Lithuania

Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark pulled out all the stops on Wednesday night as they attended a glittering state banquet in Lithuania.
The royal couple are currently on a two-day visit to the country, and joined President Gitanas Nauseda and his wife, Lithuania's First Lady Diana Nausediene, at the Presidential Palace in Vilnius for the glamorous occasion.
Queen Mary, 53, looked elegant as ever in a floor-length, long-sleeved burgundy gown by designer Elie Saab, complete with cape detailing, pinning King Frederik's portrait order to the front.
She added the stunning Diamond Necklace Tiara, believed to be a personal favourite of the monarch, as she bought it herself at auction in 2012 from the Bruun Rasmussen house in Copenhagen. She completed the look with matching diamond earrings and a statement ruby ring that previously belonged to King Frederik's grandmother, Queen Ingrid.
Where are Mary and Frederik visiting this week?
Queen Mary and King Frederik are paying a visit to the Baltic countries this week, and have arrived in Lithuania after going to Estonia. Wednesday marked the second time in a week that the royals had been seen in their state finery. In Estonia, they were hosted by President Alar Karis and First Lady Sirje Karis for the concert and dinner at St Nicholas Church in Tallinn.
Queen Mary dazzled in a navy satin gown with a bejewelled neckline, and even re-wore her wedding tiara. The antique jewels were gifted to Australian-born Mary by her in-laws, Queen Margrethe and the late Prince Henrik, on her wedding day to Frederik on 14 May 2004.
Their eldest son, Crown Prince Christian, 20, is acting as regent in Denmark while his father Frederik is overseas. Mary and Frederik have four children: Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, 18, and twins, Vincent and Josephine, who celebrated their 15th birthday earlier this month.
The Danish King and Queen met in a pub while attending the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney. Mary, who was born in Australia, became engaged to the then-future King of Denmark in 2003, before tying the knot in Copenhagen the following year. Frederik became King of Denmark in January 2024 after his mother, Queen Margrethe, abdicated the throne.