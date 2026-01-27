Duchess Sophie's 'old money' Valentino dress is the ultimate formal look for your 60s

The Duchess of Edinburgh is the master of classy dressing in a way that perfectly balances modern trends and regal elegance. Especially when it comes to sensitive engagements and more low-key occasions, she always manages to dress in a way that helps to draw attention to the event without stealing the spotlight.

On Tuesday, 27 January, she paid a visit to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children for the re-launch of the 'Baby Steps' programme in London, and looked absolutely stunning without being so striking as to distract from the occasion.

The 61-year-old opted for a bright red Valentino maxi dress that cut just above her ankles, featuring a shirt-style collar and button-down front. Over it, she layered a light brown-beige single-breasted blazer from Max Mara, and she donned a pair of Penelope Chilvers heels that perfectly matched their colour.

Rounding off the look, Prince Edward's wife wore her long blonde locks down and accessorised with a chocolate brown Sophie Habsburg clutch and a pair of small gold hoop earrings, with a low-key make-up style to keep things professional.

We spoke to Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, about the Duchess of Edinburgh's look, and she explained to us precisely why she thinks it works so well.

"Duchess Sophie looks magnificent in this tomato red midi dress. I love the fact it features subtle statement detail - a Peter Pan collar and bold gold buttons at the bust," she said. "This gives the look a formal kick, despite the fact she has dressed it down with an old money blazer."

Duchess Sophie's sculpted birthday look

Just last week, on 20 January, the Duchess celebrated her 61st birthday, and the day before, she made clear what her style agenda for the year would be, during a visit to the Royal Military School of Music at HMS Nelson in Portsmouth.

The centrepiece of her outfit was the 'Windsor' trenchcoat from Latham & Taylor in a gorgeous navy colour, which fell to her shins and featured military buttons down the lapels and cinched at the waist, accentuating her figure.

To add another layer to the intrigue of the outfit, Prince Edward's wife went for a pair of wide leg trousers, the 'Cervo' style from royal favourite Max Mara, the 'Hypnotic' shirt from Zimmerman with a paisley design, and a pair of suede ankle boots from Jimmy Choo that carried over the tan accents of her shirt.