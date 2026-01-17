Duchess Sophie debuts waist-cinching scarlet dress – that she owns in 5 colours

Many of the glamorous European royal ladies have a signature style, whether that's Queen Letizia of Spain's classic blending of high fashion with high-street or Queen Maxima of the Netherlands' eclectic dress. But no one quite has a 'go-to' style in the same way that the Duchess of Edinburgh does.

Monochromatic dressing is one of her specialities – she often brings out outfits of a single, striking hue, and they're often her most eye-catching looks. Whether it's a colour-blocked suit or a jaw-dropping dress, the 60-year-old always manages to make monochrome magnificent.

© AFP via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh at the UNA-UK conference to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the UN

On Saturday, 17 January, she looked resplendent at the UNA-UK conference to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the UN, at Methodist Central Hall, the site of the inaugural UN General Assembly. For such an occasion, it was vital for her to dress formally, but with an understated elegance, so as not to draw attention away from the significance of the conference.

The Duchess of Edinburgh brought out one of her most iconic dresses, from one of her go-to designers, but in a brand new colour that she's never been seen wearing in public before.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Duchess Sophie's most iconic fashion moments

She donned the 'Yahvi' midi dress from Beulah, which features long sleeves that are fluted at the ends, a fitted bodice, a round neckline, and an A-line skirt embellished with buttons down the side, the dress' unique signature.

It's a timeless, sophisticated silhouette, and the wife of Prince Edward is certainly a fan, as she owns the piece in five different colours.

In May 2025, for the VE Day celebrations, she brought out a pale blue version of the dress, accessorising with a beautiful hat of the same colour from Jane Taylor, as well as a pair of baby blue heels, a dark blue clutch and a long silver-toned diamond necklace with a double-scroll gold and diamond pendant from Collins & Sons.

© Getty Sophie joined members of the royal family in attending a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey

The month before, she showed off her take on the then-everywhere butter yellow clothing trend, donning the 'Yahvi' dress in a soft pastel yellow colour for a visit to a dementia research laboratory in Edinburgh, rounding off that look with sparkly drop earrings and snakeskin print wedge shoes from royal favourite L.K. Bennett.

© The Royal Family The Duchess of Edinburgh looked amazing in a yellow dress with flirty sleeves

In May 2024, she was pictured walking across Abbey Road in a coral-hued version of the dress, while she debuted it in a beautiful off-white colour for a meeting with the President and First Lady of Iraq.