Duchess Sophie sets style agenda for 61st birthday with sculpted military jacket

The Duchess of Edinburgh has kicked off 2026 with a milestone as she celebrated her 61st birthday on 20 January. The day before her birthday, she set her style agenda for her 61st year as she visited the Royal Military School of Music at HMS Nelson in Portsmouth.

Prince Edward'swife centred her look around the 'Windsor' navy trench coat by Latham & Taylor. The shin-length number featured apt military buttons down the lapels and nipped in at the waist to create a sculpted silhouette.

View post on X Adding to the look, Sophie slipped into a pair of wide-leg trousers, Max Mara's 'Cervo' style, and to break up the block colour, she wore the 'Hypnotic' shirt from Zimmermann in a paisley design. The tan accents in the shirt were tied into her boots, the 'Zadie 85 Ankle Boots in Clay Suede' by Jimmy Choo.

Sophie's style agenda © Getty Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh smiles during her visit to Yeo Valley Farm Royal fans can look forward to the coming year for Sophie as we see if she makes a military-style jacket a regular fixture of her public wardrobe. In that case, she may even revive a shorter military-style jacket that she wore in 2024. While visiting the Yeo Valley Farm in Blagdon, Sophie donned a Bally belted wool-blend jacket with gold buckle detailing and statement buttons. She paired it with a loose-fitting midi skirt, a Sophie Habsburg clutch and brown leather boots.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Duchess Sophie's most iconic fashion moments

Sophie's new dress © AFP via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the UNA-UK conference in her go-to Beulah dress Meanwhile, shortly before her birthday, Sophie stepped out in a dress that she had worn many times but in a new colour. The royal attended the UNA-UK conference to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the UN, at Methodist Central Hall in London.

© Getty Sophie joined members of the royal family in attending a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey She wore Beulah London's 'Yahvi' dress in a deep red hue that featured the style's signature bell sleeves, fitted bodice, crew neckline, and A-line skirt. She has previously worn a powder blue version while joining members of the royal family at a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on the 80th Anniversary of VE Day in May 2025.