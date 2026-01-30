Princess Kate goes full horse-riding royal in slinky jodhpurs – and a baker boy hat

The Princess of Wales may be one of the most glamorous, well-dressed members of the British royal family, and with that comes the ability to put together an outfit that's just as functional as it is stylish.

During a visit to the Peak District National Park on 27 January 2026, when she joined the charity Mind Over Mountains for a wellbeing walk, the 44-year-old looked incredibly cool in her casual walking outfit that's easy to replicate for your springtime hiking.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales joins Mind Over Mountains for a supported wellbeing walk in the Peak District National Park

As identified by royal style blogger @royalbritishfashion on Instagram, she opted for a green rollneck sweater from the House of Bruar, a pair of dark brown jodhpurs from Holland Cooper, over which she layered the 'Friel' utility jacket from Irish label Dubarry, in the most beautiful olive green colour that was perfect for the wintry walk. Though jodhpurs are normally for horse-riders, the Princess of Wales looked so cool adapting them for a walking outfit.

Rounding off her look, she opted for a green tweed baker boy hat, also from the House of Bruar, and a pair of hiking boots from Berghaus, making for an especially down-to-earth, informal look that helped her fit in perfectly with the rest of the walkers.

Princess Kate's outdoorsy outing

Helen Wooldridge, the organiser of the walk and a team member at the charity, spoke to HELLO! about the experience, telling us that "everyone was joking" about the "horrendous" weather as the group arrived for the outing, as the north of England had been hit with a yellow weather warning amid Storm Chandra.

However, the Princess of Wales' "positive" attitude encouraged the group to continue to get started despite the wind and rain, as she told them: "Come on, we've got to keep going!"

Helen added: "She was very much leading the feeling of the day in being very upbeat and positive, despite the bad weather. She was genuinely, she expressed this, happy to be out in nature and on a walk, in a beautiful location. At the start of the walk, when she arrived, she joked about the weather, and asked the group if they wanted to go ahead - 'I’m up for it’ she said, 'Nothing’s going to stop us!'"

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images The Princess of Wales joins Mind Over Mountains for a supported wellbeing walk in the Peak District National Park

Reflecting on what it had been like to meet the mother-of-three, and what had surprised her about the royal, the charity worker explained: "How positive she was in adverse weather conditions and how undaunted she was by that. Clearly, being out in nature is something she is so passionate about, and that is very evident. The weather was horrendous, but she was completely undaunted, which was wonderful to see." Mind Over Mountains offers day walks and retreats to give support to those who have faced significant challenges in their lives.