Duchess Sophie just wore her most 'flattering' formalwear ever – and it's Victoria Beckham

The Duchess of Edinburgh has kicked off 2026 by going for some of her most brilliantly smart outfits to date, and there's one designer that she's already turned to multiple times for a flattering formal look.

She joined the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, the Duke of Kent, for a rare joint engagement on 28 January, when the two visited the Surrey Space Centre in Guildford, and she remained to see other students at the University of Surrey.

As always, the Duchess looked incredibly elegant, while also coming off as warm, modern and approachable: the image of a forward-facing royal. Scroll down to see the best pictures of Duchess Sophie from the event, and our breakdown of her outfit…

© PA Images via Getty Images As identified by royal style blogger @royalbritishfashion on Instagram, the mother-of-two wore a two-piece forest green suit from Victoria Beckham, including a fitted single-breasted jacket that highlighted her figure and a pair of high-waisted flared suit trousers that brought a bit of edge to the look. She layered the suit over a deep pink silky shirt, with a bright hue and texture that brought a stark contrast to the muted dark colour of the suit.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Duchess Sophie's most iconic fashion moments

© PA Images via Getty Images To accessorise, she opted for her 'Paola' bag from Sophie Habsburg, in a gorgeous green that matched her suit perfectly, a pair of tan suede pumps from Penelope Chilvers, and a pair of small gold drop earrings from Giulia Barela.

© Mark Lord Photography / Thames Valley Air Ambulance This isn't the first time that the Duchess of Edinburgh has gone for a Victoria Beckham look this month: when she visited the Thames Valley Air Ambulance to open the Pre-Hospital Education Centre on 14 January, she donned a pair of light brown, tobacco-hued 'Alina' trousers from the Spice Girl-turned designer to complement her Gabriela Hearst blazer.

© PA Images via Getty Images Victoria Beckham appears to have become a royal favourite, with the Princess of Wales also wearing her suits often in the past few months, including for a visit to Home-Start Centre in Oxford in October. We spoke to Clare Pennington, HELLO! Fashion's Editor, who explained to us why the label has earned such popularity among the royals. She told us: "It's become shorthand for minimal elegance that's fashion-crowd approved thanks to smart details and final touches that you might not spot on first glance."

Expert tips for styling your suit like Duchess Sophie

Our fashion expert also revealed her top tips for how to style structured tailored pieces, taking inspiration from the likes of the Duchess of Edinburgh.

"When pairing tailored pieces together, opt for harmonious tones and don't skip the iron, as creases will undermine the final fit," Clare advises. "And, if you're wearing a double-breasted blazer, the wider neckline is simply begging for a piece of jewellery."