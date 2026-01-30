Queen Rania inadvertently shares anti-ageing fashion hack for over 50s

Queen Rania of Jordan is best known as one of the most glamorous women in West Asia and as one of the most iconic figures of contemporary royal style. However, her wardrobe is filled with just as many fabulous pieces for casual wear as it is with the opulent eveningwear that's earned her her reputation.

On 30 January, the Jordanian royal family celebrated two birthdays in the family: King Abdullah II's 64th birthday and Prince Hashem's 21st birthday. For each occasion, the 55-year-old Queen shared a commemorative photograph, looking stunning in low-key but luxurious outfits that prove that boldness isn't the only way to look stylish.

© Getty Images Queen Rania is one of the most glamorous royal ladies

In her first post, for her husband, she opted for a soft pastel pink cable knit cardigan from Alessandra Rich, according to royal fashion blogger @royalfashionpolice on Instagram, as well as a bridal white maxi skirt from Ulla Johnson. Alongside the picture, she penned a short but sweet message, writing: "With all my love, today and always. Happy birthday," in both Arabic and English.

Meanwhile, in the second post, for Prince Hashem, she wore a shirt with a tie-dye design, a playful nod to Gen Z fashion trends, in a blue and off-white colour, paired with trousers in a cornflower blue hue. For her son, she wrote: "So proud of the man you’ve become. Happiest birthday, my dearest Hashem," in both English and Arabic.

The choice of pastel colours makes both outfits seem especially soft, less striking and less serious, perfect for an occasion such as an informal celebratory post for a family member. We spoke to Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, who broke down why she thinks the colour choice works so well.

"Pastels are a great colourway for women to sport as they get older, as they brighten up the skin in seconds," she explains. "Wearing a pastel shade like a shirt or cardigan that sits near your face reflects soft light upwards and gives the wearer a luminous, lit-from-within glow."

In both outfits, the soft and light colours certainly enhance Queen Rania's complexion, giving her a true glow, proving that you don't need to bring out a showstopper to look fashionable.