Queen Mary undergoes preppy transformation in £200 Gucci reading glasses

Queen Mary put on a display of support on Sunday as she stepped out to cheer on Denmark in the EHF Euro 2026 final handball match against Germany in Herning. The wife of King Frederik was seen wearing red and white in an apt tribute to Denmark's national colours – but put a preppy twist on her look with an unexpected accessory.

Looking on from the stands before stepping down onto the court to hand out medals after the match, Mary, 53, donned a stylish pair of glasses. According to Royal Fashion Police on Instagram, they were the 'GG0798O-003 Glasses in Havana' by Gucci, which tend to retail for around £200, depending on the retailer.

© AFP via Getty Images Queen Mary wore Gucci glasses to watch the game Elsewhere in her look, the queen wore a red and white blouse, the 'Bendix' style by La Bagatelle featuring a collarless neckline and long sleeves. It was paired with a skinny red leather belt and wide-leg trousers, rounding off the look with the 'Large Delphis Gold Hoop Earrings' by Dulong.

© AFP via Getty Images Queen Mary took her glasses off to hand out medals She last wore the glasses on 30 September 2025 while visiting Esbjerg Municipality, where she attended an event at Esbjerg Gymnasium in connection with the Mary Foundation’s initiative "Lift". The glasses added an extra academic touch to her crisp white shirt and chocolate brown blazer pairing.

How to style statement glasses View post on Instagram Many women feel the need to hide their glasses or fear they add a clunky touch to a chic outfit, but Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with more than 10 years of experience in the fashion industry, tells us that when styled like Mary's, glasses can look effortlessly modern and relatable while still polished. "The red striped blouse brings energy and warmth, the relaxed silhouette feels appropriate for a sporting setting, and the glasses actually enhance the look rather than distract from it," she tells us. "They add intelligence, approachability and quiet confidence, which is very much her style sweet spot."

© Getty Queen Mary wore her glasses to get a better view of the handball match Keep reading for Angela's tips on styling statement glasses for yourself… Treat glasses like jewellery: choose frames that complement your colouring and echo your outfit tones. Keep the rest of the look simple and well-cut so the glasses feel intentional, not purely functional. Don't hide them; wearing glasses confidently instantly elevates them from necessity to style statement.

Mary's winter staples © Getty Queen Mary's Max Mara skirt has become a staple of her 2026 wardrobe already Prior to heading to the handball final, Mary set her sartorial agenda for the first phase of 2026. On 29 January, she was seen meeting with the Speaker of Lithuania's Parliament, Juozas Olekas, during a visit to the Seimas in Vilnius, Lithuania, during the Danish royal couple's state visit to Lithuania from 28 to 29 January.