Queen Mary cements 'new status' as she repeats ballgown from 11 years ago

Queen Mary and King Frederik put on their finest dress as they stepped out for a state banquet amid their visit to Estonia

2 minutes ago
Queen Mary proved she's the queen of recycled style as she stepped out on 27 January. King Frederik, 57, and his wife, 53, made an appearance for a banquet at St. Nicholas Church in Tallinn during their state visit to Estonia, and Mary looked wonderful in midnight blue.

The Australian-born Danish royal opted for a gown that she previously wore in 2015 for the New Year’s reception for the Diplomatic Corps at Christiansborg Palace. This garment featured an embellished round neckline with three-quarter-length sleeves and a fitted bodice. 

Queen Mary's recycled look

King Frederik X of Denmark (R) and Queen Mary of Denmark attend a state banquet with a concert at St. Nicholas Church in Tallinn, Estonia© Getty
King Frederik and Queen Mary attended a state banquet in Estonia

The fit and flare dress was elevated to another level by an extra sentimental touch – her wedding day tiara from 2004. Together, she proved recycled pieces are not to be underestimated. "Seeing a queen lead by example like this speaks volumes. It reflects not only her refined, elegant style but also her strong values and genuine commitment to environmental sustainability," fashion stylist Sian Clarke of Styled by Sian tells us.

"By re-styling the gown with her tiara, Queen Mary subtly signals her new status – queen energy, but done in the most chic, understated way. I especially love that she's worn her hair down; it feels relaxed, confident, and symbolic of how naturally she's grown into her role."

Sian explains that Mary's choice of accompanying jewellery is also key to the success of her re-wear. The fashion stylist explains: "The choice of smaller earrings this time, rather than the statement droplets she wore previously, is such a smart evolution. They work beautifully with the tiara and her loose hair, and they show her willingness to experiment and refine rather than repeat. It's thoughtful, modern styling at its best."

Queen Mary's state visit wardrobe

King Frederik X and Queen Mary, Estonia's President, Alar Karis, and First Lady Sirje Karis walking in snow in a line© Getty
Queen Mary stepped out in a navy coat alongside Estonia's President, Alar Karis

Aside from her elegant evening look, Queen Mary wore another navy outfit during the Estonian state visit. While visiting the Memorial for the Victims of Communism in Tallinn alongside King Frederik, Estonia's President, Alar Karis, and First Lady Sirje Karis, Mary wore a tasteful coat look.

King Frederik X and Queen Mary participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the War of Independence Monument in Tallinn in coats© Getty
King Frederik X and Queen Mary participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the War of Independence Monument in Tallinn

Her respectful look featured a navy coat with suede boots, an embellished headband, and a woollen scarf to match. Meanwhile, on 28 January, Mary continued her travels as she arrived for a two-day visit to Lithuania.

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda (2nd R) and his wife, Lithuania's First Lady Diana Nausediene (R), pose for a photo with King Frederik X of Denmark (2nd L) and his wife, Queen Mary of Denmark in a line© AFP via Getty Images
Queen Mary donned florals to meet Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda

To meet with Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda and his wife, Diana Nausediene, at the Presidential Palace in Vilnius, Mary donned a black floral wool blazer and matching skirt (perfect for the chilly weather) and added knee-high leather boots for extra style and warmth.

