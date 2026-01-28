Queen Mary cements 'new status' as she repeats ballgown from 11 years ago

Queen Mary proved she's the queen of recycled style as she stepped out on 27 January. King Frederik, 57, and his wife, 53, made an appearance for a banquet at St. Nicholas Church in Tallinn during their state visit to Estonia, and Mary looked wonderful in midnight blue.

The Australian-born Danish royal opted for a gown that she previously wore in 2015 for the New Year’s reception for the Diplomatic Corps at Christiansborg Palace. This garment featured an embellished round neckline with three-quarter-length sleeves and a fitted bodice.

Queen Mary's recycled look © Getty King Frederik and Queen Mary attended a state banquet in Estonia The fit and flare dress was elevated to another level by an extra sentimental touch – her wedding day tiara from 2004. Together, she proved recycled pieces are not to be underestimated. "Seeing a queen lead by example like this speaks volumes. It reflects not only her refined, elegant style but also her strong values and genuine commitment to environmental sustainability," fashion stylist Sian Clarke of Styled by Sian tells us.

View post on Instagram "By re-styling the gown with her tiara, Queen Mary subtly signals her new status – queen energy, but done in the most chic, understated way. I especially love that she's worn her hair down; it feels relaxed, confident, and symbolic of how naturally she's grown into her role." Sian explains that Mary's choice of accompanying jewellery is also key to the success of her re-wear. The fashion stylist explains: "The choice of smaller earrings this time, rather than the statement droplets she wore previously, is such a smart evolution. They work beautifully with the tiara and her loose hair, and they show her willingness to experiment and refine rather than repeat. It's thoughtful, modern styling at its best."

Queen Mary's state visit wardrobe © Getty Queen Mary stepped out in a navy coat alongside Estonia's President, Alar Karis Aside from her elegant evening look, Queen Mary wore another navy outfit during the Estonian state visit. While visiting the Memorial for the Victims of Communism in Tallinn alongside King Frederik, Estonia's President, Alar Karis, and First Lady Sirje Karis, Mary wore a tasteful coat look.

© Getty King Frederik X and Queen Mary participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the War of Independence Monument in Tallinn Her respectful look featured a navy coat with suede boots, an embellished headband, and a woollen scarf to match. Meanwhile, on 28 January, Mary continued her travels as she arrived for a two-day visit to Lithuania.