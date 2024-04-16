Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Máxima looks like Audrey Hepburn in super-cinched 60s bridal outfit
Queen Máxima could be a 60s bride in Audrey Hepburn-worthy skirt and waist-cinching jacket

King Willem-Alexander's wife exuded vintage glamour

28 minutes ago
Queen Maxima in ivory jacket and headband
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
Queen Máxima dripped in pearls at a Middelburg-based event with her husband King Willem-Alexander and mother-in-law and Princess Beatrix on 11 April and she could have easily passed as a bride. 

The Argentinian-born Dutch royal, 52, was spotted at the  Four Freedom Award Ceremony at the Abbey looking incredible in a stunning ivory two-piece set from Natan Couture in a heavy textured fabric. 

Queen Maxima in ivory with willem-alexander and beatrix© Getty
Queen Maxima attended the Four Freedom Award Ceremony

Her co-ord consisted of an Audrey Hepburn-esque A-line skirt with a matching suit jacket with a super cinched waistline and an open-collared neckline.

Queen Maxima in ivory look with her husband© Getty
Queen Maxima could have been a vintage bride

Adding to the vintage bride aesthetic were her enormous pearls adorning her neckline and ears, as well as her statement Princess Beatrice-worthy headband. She also carried a chic envelope clutch by Natan Couture in a neutral hue and wore nude heels from Gianvito Rossi, the 105s.

Queen Maxima in vintage look dress with beatrix in navy© Getty
Queen Maxima looked like a 60s starlet

She even wore cream gloves with a vintage feel. Máxima's hair was worn in a gorgeous bridal-worthy updo at the nape of her neck. Meanwhile, Máxima's makeup was radiant with a natural glossy lip and a dark smokey eye.

She posed with her husband who looked smart in a dapper navy suit, and Princess Beatrix who looked splendid in a navy ensemble with a statement hat and unconventional cornflower blue eyeshadow.

Queen Maxima standing in line up of people© Getty
Queen Maxima styled the Natan Couture set with gloves and a statement headband

It is not the first time that the royal has wowed in a wedding-worthy ensemble. Máxima looked like a goddess at the Iris van Herpen: Sculpting the Senses exhibition at Musee Des Arts Decoratifs in Paris last November.

Queen Maxima in caped white dress © Getty
Queen Maxima looked like a goddess

She wore a floor-grazing ivory pleated gown with a sheer high-necked bodice in a neutral pattern. The caped number was styled with showstopping diamond-encrusted accessories and a low chignon in her sandy blonde hair. 

Queen Maxima with willem-alexander entering Westminster Abbey© Getty
Queen Maxima could have been a modern bride

HRH also chose to wear bridal white to King Charles' coronation last May. The mother-of-three arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside her husband looking like a dream in a crisp white A-line dress with a sheer floral panel across the décolletage and shoulders. 

maxima in white fascinator © Getty
She wore a wedding-worthy fascinator

Her look was cinched at the waist with a diamond buckle and she wore cream gloves, nude heels, and breathtaking diamond drop earrings. The Queen also wore a bright white fascinator and styled her hair in loose Hollywood waves. 

Willem Alexander in a military uniform linking arms with his new bride Maxima on their wedding day in 2002© Getty
Willem Alexander and his new bride Maxima on their wedding day in 2002

Máxima got married herself in 2002, looking like a vintage Hollywood star in Valentino. The royal was seen in an ivory high-necked raw silk gown with three-quarter-length sleeves with lace detailing. 

Prince Willem-Alexander and Maxima smiling at altar© Shutterstock
Prince Willem-Alexander and Maxima wed in 2002

DISCOVER: Queen Maxima is a vision in her most eye-catching look to date 

Her hair was worn up with a gorgeous polka dot veil attached. The star of the show was her tiara which, according to The Court Jeweller, "combined the diamond festoon base of the Pearl Button Tiara with a set of diamond stars from the family collection."

