Princess Kate shares personal message following private visit

The Princess of Wales has shared a personal message after she made a previously undisclosed visit to Winchester in order to visit an art exhibition.

Kate was a guest at the Beauty of The Earth: The Art of May, Jane and William Morris exhibition, which is being held at The Arc. The exhibition was unveiled to the public on 15 November 2025 and is scheduled to run until 4 February 2026.

In a video shared on her Instagram, the royal has seen being shown around the exhibition and admiring the artworks on display. Kate wore a chocolate-coloured coat for her outing, accessorising with an orange scarf.

In a personal message, Kate said: "My thanks to the team at The Arc in Winchester. It was inspiring to see how they have placed creativity at the heart of the community and made art widely accessible. The Beauty of The Earth exhibition was a powerful reminder of the connection between nature, creativity and craft. C."

In response, the Arc replied: "We were honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales to Beauty of the Earth: The Art of May, Jane & William Morris at The Arc, Winchester.

"This exhibition celebrates the enduring legacy of the Morris family, highlighting the artistic contributions of May and Jane Morris alongside William Morris. We are proud to see this important exhibition recognised in this way."

One fan commented: "So beautiful. Thank you Princess of Wales for all you do. It truly is remarkable," while a second added: "She is a gift from heaven and enchants people! She's simply cool, Catherine!"

The royal had a separate outing earlier in the week, heading up the Peak District in order to take part in a charity walk with Mind Over Mountains. The charity offers professional mental health support through therapeutic outdoor endeavours.

Her outing came amid the high winds caused by Storm Chandra, but Kate was undeterred as she joined others for the walk.

The mum-of-three has been highlighting the importance of nature in recent months, last year launching a video series called Mother Nature to celebrate the untamed beauty of the changing seasons across the UK.

Last April, she spoke about how getting out in nature brought her a sense of peace and helped her to find balance in her life while recovering from cancer. "I find it a very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection, I suppose, [being in] these environments," she said during a visit to the Lake District.

"Not everyone has that same relationship, perhaps, with nature. But it is so meaningful for me as a place to balance and find a sense of peace and reconnection in what is otherwise a very busy world."