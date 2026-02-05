Queen Mary rings in 54th birthday in 'polished' ballet-pink silk

The Danish royal household is in full celebration mode as Queen Mary marks her 54th birthday on 5 February. To honour the occasion, a new portrait of King Frederik's wife was posted on the family's official Instagram account.
The photo, shot by Stine Heilmann, saw the royal birthday girl wearing a beautiful ballet-pink silk blouse with a high, ruched neck. The complexion-flattering shade was a lovely contrast to her blue-toned grey suit, which is reportedly from Scanlan Theodore. The ensemble featured a single-breasted blazer, which was worn unbuttoned to reveal the cinched waistline of her matching trousers.
Finishing off the look was a dainty butterfly-shaped brooch, and her brunette locks were styled in flawless, bouncy waves. It was a look that Gabrielle Mai, a global fashion stylist with seven years of experience in the industry, says is "quietly powerful".
She expands, telling us: "The softness of the pink shade lifts her complexion and brings warmth to an otherwise structured look, creating an immediate sense of approachability. Pale pink can often feel overly romantic, but here it's refined, offset by tailoring that keeps the overall effect confident rather than sentimental.
"Choosing a power suit for a birthday portrait also feels intentional," she adds. "Rather than leaning into overt celebration or occasionwear, Mary opts for something that reflects her role and values: composed, professional, and forward-looking. The suit grounds the look in purpose, while the delicate blouse adds personality, a visual shorthand for a woman who leads with both polish and poise."
A royal re-wear
Mary's ballet pink blouse is so fabulous that she has already worn it this season. She slipped the garment under a double-breasted white blazer by Andiata. The 'Traci' blazer was teamed with the 'Gytta' wide-leg trousers during the state visit to Lithuania last week.
While cheering from the stands, the Australian-born royal donned a pair of Gucci glasses, creating a look that was at once bookish and elegant. The subtle tortoiseshell frames perfectly complemented the warm hue of her brown locks and her minimal makeup look.