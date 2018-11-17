The Queen's most iconic fashion moments in pictures

You might like...
-
The royal family's shocking near-death experiences: from the Queen's intruder to Prince Charles' skiing accident
-
REVEALED: The Queen's most lavish gifts to royal family members
-
The Queen leads Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and royal family at Commonwealth Day celebrations
Members of the royal family were out in full force on Monday to celebrate this year's Commonwealth Day. The Queen led her family in attending the...
-
Royal secrets: The incredible lengths Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's staff go to when packing
Royal tours take months to plan, from deciding which engagements to undertake to sorting out logistics such as transport and accommodation. Every...
-
Royal money: surprising facts about Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and other royals' cash flow