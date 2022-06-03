Princess Anne wows in elegant sage gown at St Paul's Cathedral The Princess Royal joined the Queen inside the famous cathedral

Princess Anne celebrated the second day of her mother the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in the most elegant and understated silk green gown for a traditional service of thanksgiving.

Arriving at St Paul's Cathedral in central London, where Prince William and Duchess Kate married in 2011, with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Anne was dressed in a metallic sage green gown and finished her ensemble with a stunning green hat, a taupe clutch bag, and a bold red lip.

The outfit complimented her daughter Zara's fuchsia pink attire and the 71-year-old Princess Royal looked to be in great spirits as she headed into the famous Cathedral accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Princess Anne opted for an elegant metallic green gown

Following the service, which was attended by wider members of the family including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a private reception was held at Guildhall.

Princess Anne wore her military uniform for the Queen's Birthday Parade

On Thursday, Anne joined the royal family on the balcony at Prince's William to marvel at the Trooping of the Colour – a six-minute aerial display by more than 70 aircraft including the Red Arrows.

The Princess looked wonderful wearing full military uniform for the occasion as she appeared to thoroughly enjoy the celebrations as the planes flew overhead.

It is hoped that the family will all return to the balcony on Sunday 5 to watch the Jubilee Pageant in the evening – the grand finale of the Jubilee celebrations.

