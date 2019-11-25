﻿
14 of Princess Anne's most stylish looks from over the years

If you've ever searched through the Princess Anne archives, you'll be fully aware that the 69-year-old Princess is very much a royal style icon in her own right. In light of The Crown being back in our lives - and a reminder of the incredible costumes back in the day - we've rounded up some of Princess Anne's most sensational outfits. From wrap dresses to bright colours and even turban style hats, this fashion-forward royal has been on top of the hottest fashion trends before they even took off! Take a look for yourself…

It's all about the headgear

When attending Royal Ascot in 1970, the Princess stepped out in a yellow ensemble with a turban-esque hat to match - gorgeous!

Dogtooth print - but in pink

Dogtooth is a timeless classic that will never go out of style but not many have the confidence to take the print to the next level and wear it in bright pink like Princess Anne. This satin ensemble back in 2000 is iconic! She paired the pink dogtooth skirt with a large satin bow around her waist and a bright pink satin shirt, she proved that fashion is very much her forte.

Co-ordinating Queen

During her trip to Africa in 1971, Princess Anne wowed in a bright green African print dress with matching belted detail, the best part? Her green hat with matching African print detail, this Princess sure knows how to co-ordinate her looks!

Go bold or go home

It looks like Princess Anne nailed not one but two fashion trends in 1989. Her patterned dress comes with a design very reminiscent of the recent 80s resurgence and its layered detail is one we are very familiar with on the red carpet - she even had a matching hat to match!

A colourful character

From bright blue to bright yellow, it seems that, just like her mother, Princess Anne not only loves bright colours but she also know how to nail wearing them. In 1973, Anne matched her bright orange and yellow print dress with a yellow short-sleeved cardigan and hat looking effortlessly chic - now, if only we could find a replica of this dress for ourselves!

Beaming in Blue

Not many people are brave enough to pull off this shade of bright blue but Princess Anne nailed it! From the matching hat to the dress and jacket co-ord Anne made sure all eyes were on her when she wore it in 2012 and in true royal style, she even paired the look with matching blue jewels.

Dressing to impress

How fabulous is Princess Anne's floor-length gown she wore in 1979? With its ruffled high neck, balloon sleeves and of course, the incredible colourful floral print, this might be one of our favourite looks from the Queen's daughter.

Flower power

How much does Princess Anne look like a 70s supermodel here? From the hair to the 70s floral print dress that she wore during her trip to Africa in 1971, it's clear that the Princess has always been in the know when it comes to on-trend fashion.

The perfect pleated skirt

Royals are known for their love of high-waisted pleated skirts; with everyone from Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and even Princess Diana being fans of the syle - and Princess Anne is no exception. The Princess stepped out in a coral pink pleated skirt while attending Ascot in 2012 which she perfectly colour co-ordinated with her pink floral jacket.

Serving cool off-duty outfit inspiration

Baker boy hats made a comeback a few years ago and although you may account its surge in popularity down to Keira Knightley's infamous hat from Love Actually, Princess Anne was spotted wearing one much earlier. Sporting a lime green design in 1971, she was once again ahead of the times. The princess even wore a lime green jacket-dress to match! 

A case for the wrap dress

Wrap dresses have been very much on-trend for the past few years but Princess Anne took the look to the next level by stepping out in a jacket/wrap dress hybrid to Prince Harry and Megan's in May 2018. The burgundy dress came with navy blue detail that had a metallic sheen when it hit the light which she paired with navy blue shoes and accessories - how chic.

Lovely in lilac

Pastel colours have been incredibly popular of late but Princess Anne was a fan of the colour scheme years before. On a trip to Paris in xxxx, Anne wore a full pastel purple ensemble with a matching pastel purple hat to match. 

Marvellous in metallics

This metallic blue co-ord just demanded attention back in 1991 - and for all the right reasons. Princess Anne's evening dress and matching jacket came in a stylish two-toned metallic colour. The Princess paired the statement outfit with black shoes and accessories and, of course, dazzling jewels.

Geometry but make it fashion

This geometric patterned dress just screams 'cool' and we wouldn't be surprised to see it on the A-list stars today, Princess Anne sure knows a timeless classic when she sees one! For the occasion in 1973, she paired the dress with a matching white hat with a navy blue ribbon and navy blue leather handbag.

