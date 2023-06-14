Princess Anne surprises in summer dress with most unusual accessory

The Princess Royal attended engagements in Grimbsy during one of the hottest days of the year

New photographs of the Princess Royal, 72, have emerged from her recent visit to The Carers' Support Service in North East Lincolnshire on Monday.

Princess Anne braved the scorching weather to meet with caregivers as the ongoing heatwave brought 30ºC temperatures across the UK. Carers' Support took to Twitter to document the day, writing: "We are delighted to share some of the photos from Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal's visit on Monday. The Princess Royal saw first-hand the activities and support family carers in our area receive."

Looking immaculate as ever, the royal donned a summery white tea dress adorned with blue flowers - though she did wear a rather unusual accessory that may raise questions amongst royal fans.

© Instagram / @syau.sportography The Princess Royal wore a beautiful blue ensemble for her engagement in Grisby

Despite the sky-high temperatures, Princess Anne chose to elevate her outfit with a pair of navy gloves. While coordinating perfectly with her crisp navy jacket and blue leather loafers, it does seem unusual the royal chose to wear a winter accessory in the peak of summer.

Princess Anne may be taking style notes from her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was rarely seen without gloves on during official engagements.

© Instagram / @syau.sportography Princess Anne wore her hair in her usual neat chignon

While the simple accessory became synonymous with the late monarch's instantly recognisable style, the real reason she chose to wear gloves so frequently was actually to avoid germs.

© Getty Queen Elizabeth II was rarely seen without gloves

According to Genevieve James, Creative Director of luxury glovemaker Cornelia James, the Queen was rarely seen without her gloves on for two main reasons.

She previously told Good Housekeeping: "They’re number one: style. Number two: practical. They’re necessary because if you’re the Queen, you’re shaking a lot of hands, so they protect her hands as well."

© Getty The monarch would wear gloves for both casual and formal occasions

Adding to her beautiful blue ensemble, Princess Anne also wore a trio-string of pearls around her neck - another nod to the late Queen's favourite jewels. Her Majesty was rarely seen without her trusty pearls, which became widely recognised as part of her official royal 'uniform' during her 70-year reign.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Anne may have inherited a set of the Queen's pearls

It's not known whether the Princess Royal was wearing her mother's exact pearls during her visit to Grimbsy, though it seems likely the late Queen would have left some items in her priceless jewellery collection to her only daughter.

