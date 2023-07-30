Princess Anne is sherbet lemon perfection in fitted dress for date with Sir Timothy Lawrence

The Princess Royal recreated one of her most iconic race day looks for Ascot's QIPCO King George Day

Princess Anne, 72, was all smiles as she made a surprise appearance at Ascot Racecourse on Saturday. The royal was joined by her husband, Sir Timothy Lawrence, as the pair enjoyed world-class racing at Ascot's QIPCO King George Day.

Looking immaculate to attend the sparkling soirée of midsummer style, socialising and exceptional racing, the Princess Royal donned a sherbet lemon coat dress layered over a royal blue tea dress adorned with blooming lilies.

WATCH: 8 quirky outfits that made Princess Anne an unexpected style icon

Princess Anne's pastel coat boasted retro, rounded lapels, a double-breasted bodice and flattering pleats.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Princess Anne looked joyous in yellow

The royal added nude court shoes and a co-ordinating lemon-hued pillbox hat adorned with feathers and florals. In keeping with her royal 'uniform', the Princess embellished her look with a trio string of pearls - an accessory that became synonymous with her late mother Queen Elizabeth II's iconic sartorial image.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock The Princess Royal donned a trio string of pearls

Pinned to the royal's lapel was her beloved golden horse brooch, which is arguably one of Princess Anne's most-worn accessories, having been in her archive of precious jewellery since the 1980s.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Princess Anne accessorised with a cream clutch bag

Anne, who is renowned for her frugal fashion sense, has regularly worn the accessory for the races, including Cheltenham Festival and Royal Ascot, where she once famously attached it to the brim of her hat.

Fine jewellery experts at Steven Stone once analysed the golden accessory. Small, but certainly not affordable, the twinkling pin was estimated to be worth £15,000 - potentially more dependent on its weight.

The Princess Royal's wardrobe archive has long been one to watch, from her rainbow outfits in the swinging 60s to her pristine racing fashion through the decades, the mother-of-two has been influencing style trends since before the 1970s.

LOOK: Princess Anne's mini dress needs to be seen to be believed in unearthed photo

© Getty Images The Princess Royal in 1968

On Saturday, the royal appeared to recreate one of her most memorable racing looks with her dreamy yellow ensemble. Back in 1968, Princess Anne turned heads in a fetching canary yellow coat and matching hat at the Horse Trials with members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Teaming her look with black gloves and a slick leather handbag, the then 17-year-old royal hadn't even started attending official royal engagements yet, but she still reigned supreme as a style muse of the royal family.

READ NEXT: Princess Anne's unroyal backless dress in unearthed photos will make you double take