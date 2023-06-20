Princess Anne's mini dress needs to be seen to be believed in unearthed photo

The Princess Royal wore an ivory coat dress and larger-than-life hat during an engagement in Germany

Back in 1969, a then 18-year-old Princess Anne took part in her first public engagement representing the Crown. Fast forward five decades and the Princess Royal is still deemed one of the hardest-working members of the royal family.

Along with Princess Anne's senior royal position comes her enviable sartorial elegance that has long fuelled her reputation as the style muse of the family - and one outfit, in particular, proves her love for a statement headpiece is key to her unrivalled dressing.

While visiting troops in Germany back in 1969, a teenage Princess Anne looked effortlessly chic as she rocked an ivory coatdress and matching mini skirt. The royal accessorised with buckled mules, black gloves, a leather handbag and a fabulous cherry-red hat embellished with a kitsch oversized buckle.

The mother-of-two wore her brunette tresses in a sleek chignon, donning a natural makeup look to highlight her flawless complexion.

© Getty Princess Anne meets troops in Germany in 1969

Royal style etiquette states that hemlines on skirts should be of modest length, specifically no higher than four inches above the knee. Princess Anne's 60s style moment would have certainly turned heads at the time, as her structured mini skirt and thigh-skimming coat dress veered on the edge of breaking royal style protocol.

Photographs captured just a few years later show the dramatic change in skirt length once the royal hit her twenties. Mini skirts were replaced with below-the-knee suits and modest full-length gowns.

© Getty Princess Anne's skirts became longer to reflect her more senior role

It's not the first time unearthed photographs from the Princess Royal's style file have documented her rule-breaking dressing. While Princess Anne's modest style may now reflect her senior royal position, the 72-year-old princess was once the monarchy's It-girl; rocking knee-high boots, sporting zany 70s florals and even wearing glittering tiaras before she was officially permitted to.

© Getty Princess Anne wears a full length evening gown to attend a night at the theatre in the 1980s

Rewind to the 1980s, when Princess Anne was in her thirties. Throwback photographs taken from the royal's meeting with King Constantine of Greece in London show her donning a beautiful blue silk dress with a seriously daring halter neckline.

© Getty Princess Anne and King Constantine of Greece sighting circa 1980's in London, England.

While off-the-shoulder looks aren't forbidden in the royal rule book, they certainly would have raised eyebrows at the time, especially when worn by the Queen's daughter!