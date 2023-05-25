Princess Anne surprises in slinky emerald dress at Buckingham Palace

The Princess Royal spun a spellbinding look in a 80s-inspired jacquard dress for a palace reception on Tuesday

Princess Anne has long reigned supreme in the royal style stakes, and on Tuesday, the King's sister recycled one of her most beautiful Royal Ascot dresses for a poignant event at Buckingham Palace.

The 72-year-old Princess Royal attended a reception for recipients of the George Cross and Victoria Cross. Looking effortlessly glamorous, the royal donned an emerald green jacquard dress complete with silky collar, button detailing on the bodice and 80s inspired puff sleeves, falling to a sophisticated over-the-knee length.

Princess Anne teamed her beautiful printed dress with a slick navy blazer, channelling her later mother's regal style as she accessorised with a string of pearls around her neck.

The mother-of-two styled her raven hair into her signature sleek chignon, adding a slick of red lipstick to level up her occasionwear.

Taking to Twitter with a photograph of the royal, Frank Luntz, a guest of the reception, penned: "Meeting with Princess Anne, sister of King Charles. We were at a private function to pay respects to recipients of the George Cross and Victoria Cross, the greatest honours given by the UK military."

The Victoria Cross and George Cross (which is given posthumously) is awarded to civilians and military personnel "for most conspicuous bravery or some daring pre-eminent act of valour or self-sacrifice or extreme devotion to duty in the presence of the enemy."

© Getty The Princess Royal's emerald jacquard dress has long been a staple in her wardrobe

The biennial event was often hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II, and was a chance to not only celebrate members of the Association, but also gather together with widows of past members and parents and families of the fallen.

If you recognise Princess Anne's enchanting emerald dress, it's because it's long been a staple in her wardrobe.

© Getty Princess Anne's 80-inspired dress stunned at Royal Ascot in 2021

The royal was seen wearing the slinky number to Royal Ascot back in 2021, teaming the green getup with a statement netted headpiece for the star-studded equestrian event.

© Getty Princess Anne recycled her emerald dress

At the time, Princess Anne turned heads with her perfectly coordinated accessories, donning cream court heels and a chic matching bag, setting the look off with a pair of white gloves.

