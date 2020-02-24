﻿
Royals love this skirt trend: From Kate Middleton to Princess Diana & Queen Letizia

The trend that's stood the test of time...

Many fashion trends come and go, but one that has stood the test of time is the pleated midi skirt. From Princess Diana's iconic wardrobe back in the 80s to the Duchess of Cambridge's animal print ensemble in 2020, this flattering skirt design has been a royal staple for as long as we can remember. We take a look back at some of the best pictures of royals rocking pleated skirts, from Princess Beatrice to Lady Kitty Spencer and the Countess of Wessex

 

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan was glowing at Wimbledon in July 2019 as she watched her close friend Serena Williams in the ladies’ singles final. One of her most coveted looks of the season followed a classic style, centering around the stunning Hugo Boss skirt. The pleated midi was patterned in blue, white and black and hugged perfectly at the waist with a black waistband. 

Lady Kitty Spencer
Photo: © Getty Images
2/14

Lady Kitty Spencer

As she attended Tod's A/W 2020 show at Milan Fashion Week in February 2020, Lady Kitty Spencer supported the brand by wearing a gorgeous white skirt with contrasting black leather pleats. Breaking up her monochrome ensemble, she added a splash of colour with red shoes.

kate-middleton-red-check-skirt
3/14

The Duchess of Cambridge

Who said the pleated-skirt trend was only for the summer months? Keeping to the festive theme, Kate Middleton showcased a gorgeous red tartan midi skirt complete with fashionable pleats whilst hosting a Christmas party for military families back in 2018. Kate kept warm in the Emilia Wickstead plaid midi by pairing it with knee-high black boots and a cashmere cardigan from Brora.  

 

Mary-Princess-Denmark-Pleted-Skirt
4/14

Princess Mary of Denmark

Not only do the royals love a pleated midi skirt but it seems there is a preferred colour scheme for the royal staple - black, white and blue. Back in 2018, Princess Mary of Denmark arrived at the Copenhagen Fashion Summit in a pleated midi with an asymmetric pattern following a similar colour scheme to Megan's Wimbledon winner - was Princess Mary the inspiration?

Princess-Beatrice-Pleated-Skirt
5/14

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice was seen out and about at London's 34 restaurant, with boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, sporting a pleated burgundy midi skirt. Nailing two fashion trends in one - silk skirts and pleated midis - Beatrice wore the elegant skirt in an oxblood shade styled with a black top, heels, and jacket to complete her smart-casual look. 

Queen-Letizia-Snake-Print
6/14

Queen Letizia of Spain

What's better than a stylish royal outfit we can get excited about? A stylish Zara outfit, that's what. Queen Letizia may be the Queen of Spain but she is also quickly becoming Queen of highstreet sell-outs as seen here in her £9.99 snake print midi skirt which is the second Zara pleated midi Queen Letizia has caused to sell out.

Crown-Princess-Victoria-Pleated-Skirt
7/14

Princess Victoria of Sweden

Princess Victoria of Sweden looked radiant arriving in Stockholm in 2018 showcasing the pleated skirt trend. The Swedish princess matched the subtle navy blue detail on her pleated midi skirt with a casual navy t-shirt and matching navy heels. Princess Victoria also matched the bright red pattern of her floaty skirt to her red pedicure - colour coordination goals!

Princess-Diana-Red-Polka-Dot-Pleated-Skirt
8/14

Princess Diana

The royals’ love affair with pleated midi skirts is by no means a new craze. Princess Diana was also a fan of the A-line midi having been spotted in one on more than one occasion. Probably the most memorable was the red and white polka dot midi she sported at a Polo match in Windsor in 1986. Always the fashion icon, she styled her playful pleated skirt with matching red and white polka socks and now we’re racing to the shops to replicate the iconic look. 

 

kate-middleton-zara-skirt
9/14

Kate Middleton

Not only did Kate embrace animal print, but she also opted for affordable high street brand Zara back in January. Proving pleated skirts aren't just for summer, she paired the £9.99 skirt with a black roll neck jumper and matching boots. We wish we looked this good in our winter layers!

Sophie-Wessex-Dusty-Blue-Pleated
10/14

The Countess of Wessex 

When attending Ascot in 2012, Sophie wowed in a complete dusty blue ensemble. The fascinator matched her top and, of course, her pleated midi skirt. The Countess even accessorised with a thin dusty blue belt to add a hint of edge - it seems royals love a colour coordinated outfit just as much as they are partial to a pleated midi skirt, and we're here for it!

Queen-Rania-Pleated
11/14

Queen Raina of Jordan

Proving that the pleated skirt trend is a hit with the royals nationwide, in 2015, Queen Rania of Jordan wore a horizontal striped midi skirt whilst visiting a Molecular Biology Centre. The Jordanian Queen paired the Proenza Schouler midi skirt with a stylish red leather belt that matched the soles of her black velvet Christian Louboutin shoes. Matching the soles of your shoes to your accessories? The amount of extra we aim to be.

sophie-wessex-valentino-skirt
12/14

The Countess of Wessex

The royal - who is married to Prince Edward - looked incredible during her visit to Musgrove Park Hospital in September 2019 rocking a black silk pleated floral print skirt by Valentino. Dressing it down, she paired it with a pastel pink knitted jumper and terracotta ankle boots. Top marks Sophie!

Meghan-SHeer-Skirt
13/14

The Duchess of Sussex

When the Duchess of Sussex visited New Zealand in 2018 in THAT navy pleated midi, it became an iconic fashion moment. Never shy to a sheer fashion moment Meghan showcased the perfect mixture of stylish and smart in the sheer Givenchy skirt. Although the pleated midi may have been sheerer than the Duchess of Sussex thought, we think she nailed the look.

Princess-Diana-Pleated-Skirt-Prince-Harry
14/14

Princess Diana

Forever a style icon, Princess Diana proved that minimal can still be stylish when she dazzled in a fresh-white Jaspar Conran pleated skirt in 1987. The Princess of Wales stunned in the pleated skirt trend with a matching oversized jumper and silver pumps - but we all know that baby Prince Harry has stolen the show here.

