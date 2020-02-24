Many fashion trends come and go, but one that has stood the test of time is the pleated midi skirt. From Princess Diana's iconic wardrobe back in the 80s to the Duchess of Cambridge's animal print ensemble in 2020, this flattering skirt design has been a royal staple for as long as we can remember. We take a look back at some of the best pictures of royals rocking pleated skirts, from Princess Beatrice to Lady Kitty Spencer and the Countess of Wessex…
The Duchess of Sussex
Meghan was glowing at Wimbledon in July 2019 as she watched her close friend Serena Williams in the ladies’ singles final. One of her most coveted looks of the season followed a classic style, centering around the stunning Hugo Boss skirt. The pleated midi was patterned in blue, white and black and hugged perfectly at the waist with a black waistband.